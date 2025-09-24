Maruti Suzuki Victoris – Global NCAP Vs Bharat NCAP Ratings Compared

Maruti Suzuki Victoris, with a 5 Star rating in Global NCAP and BNCAP, receives Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a first for any Maruti car in India

Maruti Victoris, the newest addition to Maruti Suzuki’s lineup in India, is positioned in the compact SUV segment. Available through Arena dealerships, it comes in six variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi (O), ZXi Plus, and ZXi Plus (O). Boasting a 5 Star rating from both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP, it is the company’s second model, after the Dzire, to receive this recognition.

Here we assess how the Victoris, which has received a 5 Star rating both in adult and child occupant protection, compares under Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP on the basis of each category.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Crash Safety Analysis

Maruti Victoris is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features. It includes 6 standard airbags, front and rear parking sensors, 360 degree camera, electronic parking brake, ABS, EBD, ESC, and Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). It is Maruti Suzuki’s 1st ADAS car. Crash tests with adult, 3 year old, and 18 month old dummies confirmed complete protection in all scenarios.

Adult Safety Ranking

While comparing the results under Global NCAP Rating and Bharat NCAP, the Victoris has received a 5 Star rating under both tests. Its adult occupant protection score stood at 33.72 / 34 Points under Global NCAP and at 31.66 / 32 Points under Bharat NCAP.

For adult safety rating for frontal offset deformable barrier tests, Global NCAP has marked the Victoris as ‘good’ in terms of protection to driver’s head, neck, thighs, feet and left tibia. Under BNCAP, the driver protection was rated as ‘adequate’ for chest and tibia, while all other parts received a ‘good’ rating. Frontal offset deformable barrier scores stood at 15.807 Points under Global NCAP and at 15.66 / 16 Points under BNCAP.

Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test scores stood at 15.913 Points under Global NCAP and at 16 / 16 Points when tested under BNCAP. The Victoris received ‘good’ protection for passenger but occupant chest scored as ‘adequate’ and all other parts such as head, pelvis and abdomen received a ‘good’ score under Global NCAP. BNCAP rated all such similar parameters as ‘good’. The Victoris was rated as ‘OK’ in side pole impact tests.

Child Safety Rating

While tests were carried out with both 3 year old and 18 month old dummies, the child seats were mounted using rearward facing seats. The seats were fitted with both ISOFIX anchorages and support leg.

Here Global NCAP and BNCAP have given a 5 Star rating to the Maruti Victoris with scores of 41 / 49 Points and 43 / 49 Points respectively for frontal and side crash tests. Child safety dynamic scores were the same at 24 / 24 Points while CSR Installation scores also tallied at 12 / 12 Points both under Global NCAP and BNCAP. Vehicle Assessment Score differed as Global NCAP has rated the Maruti Victoris at 5 / 13 Points while BNCAP has given the vehicle 7 / 13 Points.

These ratings, under the new protocol of Global NCAP put the Maruti Victoris above competition. It gets the highest Adult Safety score of 33.72 / 34 points positioning it above the Tata Safari/Harrier which has scored 33.05 / 34 and Nissan Magnite scores of which stand at 32.31 / 34. Maruti Dzire, from its own company stables commands a score of 31.24 / 34, thus making the new Victoris stand out in the crowd while at the same time setting new safety standards in the Indian automotive sector.