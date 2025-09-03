Maruti Suzuki Victoris Unveiled – Brand’s 1st ADAS Car, 5 Star Bharat NCAP

India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, has just taken the veil off its latest SUV, the Victoris. This is a C Segment Compact SUV for the masses, as it is sold via the Arena dealerships. It will be sold as the flagship product from Arena dealerships positioning it above Brezza in the company’s grand scheme of things.

Where pricing is concerned, Maruti Suzuki has not revealed anything. Victoris is expected to be a great proposition for Maruti Suzuki to boost its presence in the highly competitive Compact SUV segment. Victoris is Maruti Suzuki’s 2nd Compact SUV after Grand Vitara. It will take on rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun and others.

There are 10 colour options on offer – Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Eternal Blue, Sizzling Red, Bluish Black, Magma Grey and Mystic Green monotone colours. Black roof is available with Eternal Blue, Sizzling Red and Splendid Silver.

Exterior Design

From the outside, there is a lot to like with Maruti Suzuki Victoris. It bears a handsome design, rugged SUV aesthetics along with a strong road presence. Notable exterior elements include:

– LED projector headlights

– Two alloy wheel finishes

– Striking LED DRLs

– Connected LED tail lights

– Flat window line

– Upright bonnet

– Rear spoiler

– All-wheel disc brakes

– 17-inch alloy wheels

Well-Equipped Features List

Maruti Suzuki has ensured that Victoris comes equipped with a host of features and creature comforts to satisfy the evolving needs of aspiring SUV buyers. In that regard, Maruti Suzuki has equipped Victoris with:

– Dolby Audio experience

– Smart powered tailgate

– Customised ambient lighting

– Alexa Auto voice assistant

– 10.1-inch Smartplay Pro X infotainment screen

– Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

– 10.25-inch TFT instrument cluster called Command Centre

– Soft-touch materials on dashboard

– Two interior colour themes

– Wireless charging pad

– TPMS

– HUD

– 360-degree cameras

– 60W fast charging USB outlets

– 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat

– Front ventilated seats

– Air purifier with PM2.5 filter

– Panoramic sunroof

– 35+ App support

– OTA updates

– 60+ Suzuki Connect features

– 8-speaker Infinity audio system

Safety

Victoris is the first Maruti Suzuki vehicle that comes equipped with Level-2 ADAS with features like adaptive cruise control, auto emergency braking, 6 airbags as standard, blindspot monitoring and more. The company also announced that Victoris has scored a 5 Star crash test rating awarded by Bharat NCAP.

With all these elements, Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that Victoris will be a global vehicle and will be shipped to over 100 countries

Powertrains

Victoris continues with the same 1.5L NA Petrol engine as Grand Vitara and other Maruti vehicles like Ertiga, XL6 and Jimny. This engine is capable of generating 102 bhp of peak power and around 140 Nm of peak torque, mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox options and an option to opt for AWD capabilities.

Another notable element with Maruti Suzuki Victoris is its under-body CNG tanks that liberate a ton of space in the boot. This S-CNG system is coupled with 1.5L NA Petrol engine offering up to XX km/kg mileage (fuel efficiency). There’s also an Intelligent Hybrid powertrain option based on the 1.5L 3-cyl engine promising a mileage (fuel efficiency) figure of around 28 km/l.