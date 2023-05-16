Maruti Suzuki WagonR’s 30 Lakh Sales: Reliability Rewarded

Maruti Suzuki WagonR 30 lakh sales milestone, India’s bestseller for last 2 years

Maruti Suzuki WagonR, the iconic hatchback (tallboy) has achieved a remarkable milestone of 30 lakh sales in India. With its distinctive tallboy design, wide range of features, and superior fuel performance, Maruti Suzuki WagonR sales continue to drive momentum.

Celebrating 30 Lakh Units Sold – The monumental milestone is a testament to the small car’s exceptional reliability. And the trust it has earned among the Indian consumers. With this feat, WagonR has established itself as one of the bestselling cars in the Indian automotive market. Something MSIL manages to do with almost all its cars.

Power to Choose: Exploring Engine Options in Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Maruti Suzuki WagonR offers two advanced K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT with Idle Start Stop (ISS) engine options: 1.0L and 1.2L. These engines are designed to deliver an optimal balance of power and fuel efficiency. Dual Jet technology enhances the combustion process, resulting in improved mileage and reduced emissions. The Idle Start Stop (ISS) feature automatically switches off the engine during idle periods, further enhancing fuel efficiency.

WagonR provides customers with the convenience of choosing between manual transmission and AGS (Auto Gear Shift) transmission options. Manual transmission offers precise gear shifts, giving the driver complete control over the vehicle. On the other hand, the AGS technology combines the ease of automatic transmission with the fuel efficiency of a manual transmission.

Going Green: S-CNG Variants Lead the Way

Recognizing the need for sustainable mobility, Maruti Suzuki offers S-CNG variants of the WagonR. These CNG-powered models are equipped with advanced technology to deliver high performance while ensuring reduced carbon emissions. WagonR S-CNG variants cater to the diverse needs of customers who prioritize both fuel efficiency and environmental responsibility.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR adopts a “strong on looks, strong in character” design philosophy that sets it apart from its competitors. The car exhibits a contemporary and bold design language that appeals to both young and mature buyers. Its easy design is matched with a comfortable and spacious cabin, available in a wide variant range. Furthermore, Maruti Suzuki offers an extensive palette of colour options, including dual-tone combination making WagonR a bestselling car in India

Maruti Suzuki WagonR has 24 percent repeat customers

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “WagonR’s continued success with over 3 million cumulative sales is a testament to its undisputed reign as one of the most iconic Indian hatchbacks. Since its launch, WagonR has constantly evolved and risen to the pulse of changing customer preferences with class-leading features, design and performance.

Happy to share that the ‘Dil se Strong’ WagonR has the highest percentage of repeat buyers as 24% of its customers prefer to upgrade to a new WagonR. The True Tall Boy has consistently featured in the top 10 best-selling cars in India since the last decade and has also held its position as the best-selling passenger vehicle in the country for the last two years.”