Maruti WagonR ZXi+ Owners, Grab Your Wipers! The Rear Defogger’s Gone

Maruti Suzuki WagonR: No Rear Defogger, but All Else Intact – A Foggy Decision

Maruti Suzuki currently seems to be on a spree of reducing features and equipment with their models. We’ve already seen reduced features and equipment in Brezza. And now, there’s something missing from WagonR.

If you’re keen on a price cut associated with a feature reductions, don’t hold your breath. Brezza sisnt warrant a price cut despite losing expensive tech like 48V mild hybrid setup with manual variants. We are seeing a similar pattern with WagonR as well.

Gone Without a Trace: Rear Defogger Vanishes from WagonR’s Top Trim

As of now, Maruti Suzuki has removed rear defogger feature from WagonR. This seems like a cost-cutting move that WagonR buyers will have to bear. Previously, WagonR got rear defogger with the top spec ZXi+ trim level with both MT and AMT variants. This trim level is on offer with a sole 1.2L NA petrol engine.

Rear defogger is helpful in situations when rear windscreen fogs up due to condensation. This usually occurs in rainy and winter seasons. When all windows are up. When rear windscreen fogs up, rear visibility turns close to zero.

Rear defogger comes in handy in these situations, where at the push of a button, condensation disappears within a short time. That’s a thing of the past. Now, you’d have to get out, open the boot and then wipe the inside glass or have your rear passengers take on these duties.

Not offering rear defogger with lower trims is a perfectly normal practice. But top-spec trim buyers expect creature comforts like this from their car. For reference, Maruti Suzuki WagonR ZXi+ top variant price goes till Rs. 7.3 lakh (ex-sh).

For Rs. 7 lakh (ex-sh), one can buy a Nissan Magnite XL trim which not only offers a rear defogger, but a rear washer and wiper. It’s also a bigger car with an UV tag.

Tech Trade-Offs: What WagonR ZXi+ Buyers Should Know

Apart from rear defogger, Maruti Suzuki has not axed any other features for now. AThe same 1.0L 3-cylinder NA petrol engine (65 bhp, 89 Nm, 5MT, 5AMT) with S-CNG bi-fuel variants and the 1.2L 4-cylinder NA petrol engine (88 bhp, 113 Nm, 5MT, 5AMT) are on offer.

WagonR is one of Maruti’s highest sellers and almost always features in highest-selling vehicles list. It has topped the sales charts ever so often. Prices start from Rs. 5.54 lakh for base LXi 1.0L MT and increases to Rs. 7.31 lakh for top spec ZXi+ 1.2L AGS.