Maruti Suzuki Zooms Past Ford, VW – World’s 9th Most Valued Carmaker

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer by volume, is celebrating a major boom in sales due to the GST 2.0 reforms that kicked in from September 22nd. The company just got another reason to celebrate as it becomes the world’s 9th most valued car manufacturer with a major surge in market valuation.

Maruti Suzuki Market Valuation

For the first time, an Indian carmaker (Indian subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation) has entered the high table of global top 10 carmakers by market value. This is a global assessment based on the carmaker’s current market valuation. Maruti Suzuki is now the 9th most-valued operating carmaker in the world.

Maruti Suzuki, a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, was already way ahead of its parent company in terms of market value. Now, Maruti Suzuki’s market valuation has surpassed global juggernauts like Ford Motor Company and Volkswagen AG and has secured the 9th position in the hierarchy of a carmaker’s market value.

At the fag end of September 2025, Maruti Suzuki was valued at 5 Trillion Rupees (Rs 5,03,044.12 Crore, to be precise). This turns out to be around USD 56.7 Billion, which puts it ahead of Volkswagen AG which is valued at USD 54.3 Billion and Ford Motor Company which is valued at USD 47.7 Billion.

It has to be noted that Suzuki Motor Corporation has a 58.19% stake in Maruti Suzuki. On its own, Suzuki Motor Corporation is valued at USD 28.7 Billion, making it the 17th most valued carmaker in the world, while Maruti Suzuki is at 9th position in global market value.

Maruti’s Superfast Growth Train

Even the company’s shares have been soaring in recent times. On 26th September 2025, Maruti Suzuki’s shares went from Rs 10,725 per share to Rs 16,435 per share with a whopping 53.2% growth, which is the highest in the past 52 weeks. Interestingly, the Nifty Auto index growth in the same period was nowhere close to Maruti’s growth and stood at 43.5%.

The recently announced GST 2.0 reforms has given Maruti Suzuki a major boost as the B segment vehicles are now subject to 17% GST, down from 28% GST before. Majority of Maruti Suzuki’s portfolio now falls under the new and lower tax bracket, giving major price discounts to buyers as the company is transferring full GST benefits to buyers.

Maruti Suzuki is also expanding its SUV lineup to include more offerings to gain 50% market share. Most recent example is Victoris SUV, which was launched earlier this month with NA Petrol, Petrol + CNG, Petrol + Electric Hybrid and even Petrol 4WD setup to reach a wide audience base in the country.