Maruti Swift 3 Million Units Milestone Achieved In India – 6.5 Million Globally

The new 4th Gen Maruti Swift is a formidable rival to Tata Tiago and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, promising best-in-segment fuel efficiency

Ever since it was first launched in May 2005, Swift has been one of the hottest vehicles ever sold in India. It is easily one of India’s best-selling hatchbacks for a very long time, demonstrating just how popular the car is. Fast forwarding to June 2024, Maruti Swift has surpassed 3 million units milestone in India.

Maruti Swift 3 Million Units

Currently in its 4th generation avatar, Maruti Suzuki Swift has been a driver’s delight. Packing enough punch for daily use, Swift set itself apart with a multitude of driving attributes and characteristics. Offering agility, fun and peppy performance to the masses has been Swift’s key agenda since its launch.

Swift also had a second face, which caters to buyers looking for excellent fuel efficiency, low running costs and up-front costs. A combination of its dual personality, revered Swift as the icon it is today. Buyers have rewarded Swift with consistent sales and it is a constant volume generator for the brand.

Since its launch, Swift has embarked on a rather impressive journey in India. Maruti Suzuki first introduced Swift in May 2005 and it took 8 years and 5 months to hit the 1 million sales milestone. The next million (2 million milestone) came up in just 5 years in November 2018. The next million (3 million milestone) was just achieved in 5 years and 7 months time.

Globally, Suzuki has sold 6.5 million units of Swift since its inception. Almost half of Swift’s sales came from the Indian market, which is fascinating. This demonstrates just how popular and accepted Swift is among Indian buyers. When Maruti Suzuki launched 4th Gen Swift in India, it climbed the sales charts and became India’s best-selling car in its maiden month.

The 4th Gen model brings significant improvements in features and equipment and debuts Suzuki’s new 1.2L Z12E 3-cylinder powertrain as well. It claims best-in-segment fuel efficiency figures and promises lowest-in-segment running costs. We wish there was a Swift RS for Indian market with the 100 bhp BoosterJet engine to eat into the now thriving ‘hot hatch’ segment.

Statement from Maruti Suzuki

Commenting on the momentous occasion, Mr Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Swift has been more than just a car to the millions who have owned it – it has been a symbol of fun, freedom and exhilaration.

With each new generation, the Swift has continued to raise the bar, offering cutting-edge technology, contemporary style, and that unmistakable ‘Swift DNA’ which continues to captivate customers. This accomplishment fills us with immense gratitude, and we are thankful to all Swift owners across the country.”