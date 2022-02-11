Maruti Swift And Jimny Export Spec Spied Together In Mumbai

Maruti Suzuki is developing a 5-door Jimny for the Indian market which will take on the likes of 5-door iterations of Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha

Suzuki Jimny is one of the smallest and most affordable lifestyle off-roading SUVs across the world. Its demand is so high that the Japanese company had to start production of the subcompact off-roader in India which is exported overseas. Such a model was recently caught on camera lens yet again.

The 3-door international-spec Jimny was spotted alongside Swift at a port in Mumbai, before being shipped to the destination market. The Japanese auto giant has been planning to launch Jimny in India but that model will be a lot different from the current 3-door model sold in overseas markets which are seen in the latest images.

5-door Jimny in India

The India-spec model will be considerably longer than Jimny Sierra sold in Western international markets. At an overall length of 3,850mm, the India-spec Jimny will be around 300m longer than Jimny Sierra. It will also have a longer wheelbase of 2,550mm. Most importantly, the India-spec model will have five doors including a tailgate and a dedicated luggage space thus ensuring greater practicality.

Maruti Jimny in India will be riding at a ground clearance of 210mm and will have a kerb weight of 1,190 kilos. Despite being significantly longer than its international sibling, the India-spec Jimny is expected to enjoy some tax benefits due to the sub-4 meter rule. Apart from the elongated wheelbase and two additional doors, the India-spec Jimny is expected to be designed in similar lines as the current 3-door Jimny.

Exterior & Interior highlights

Upfront, the 5-door Jimny will flaunt similar visuals as the 3-door seen in the latest spy shots. The five-slat grille will be flanked by round headlamps and aided by muscular front appeal with a chunky bash plate which enhances its rugged appearance. The side profile will remain boxy with a flat roofline and a flat tailgate.

Other exterior highlights will include a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, thick plastic body cladding and bumper-mounted taillamps. A working 5-door custom-built prototype of Jimny was recently showcased at an auto show in Japan.

No confirmed details about its interior layout have been revealed but we expect the 5-door Jimny to boast a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay. It could also receive automatic climate control, rear AC vents, cruise control, dual front airbags, hill hold assist and rear parking sensors with a camera.

Powertrain Specs

The India-spec Jimny will be powered by a 1.5-litre K15 naturally aspirated petrol engine which kicks out 104 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. This unit will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard with the option of a 4-speed torque converter automatic. Power will be sent to all four wheels via Suzuki’s Allgrip technology which features a low-range transfer case for superior off-roading capabilities.

