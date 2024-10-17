Maruti Swift Blitz Edition Launched – Gets Rs 50K Worth Accessories For Free

Mechanically, Maruti Swift Blitz Edition remains identical to standard model, powered by a 1.2L 3-cyl NA Petrol Z-Series engine

India’s favourite hatchback, Maruti Suzuki Swift, has evolved to its 4th generation model in India. Launched earlier this year, Swift debuted with a new 3-cylinder engine and has received good reception from car buyers. Around the festive season, Maruti Suzuki is boosting Swift’s sales with Blitz Edition, which gets Rs 50K worth of accessories for free.

Maruti Swift Blitz Edition

Accessorizing one’s vehicle is a common practice in India, especially with the lower variants, which lack some personality. That’s exactly what Maruti Suzuki seems to be catering to with the newly launched Blitz Edition with 4th Gen Swift. With the new Blitz Edition, it seems to be a better time to go “Swifting”.

Maruti Suzuki offers a range of accessories with the new Swift. Also, the company offers curated accessory packages in the form of Thrill Chaser Package and Racing Roadster Package. However, these are only offered with top-spec ZXI and ZXI+ trims.

The newly launched Swift Blitz Edition is aimed to provide a combination of accessories for buyers looking at lower trims. We’re talking about LXI, VXI and VXI (O) trims. Where pricing is concerned, all the accessories offered with Blitz Edition contribute to a total cost of Rs 49,848.

Maruti Suzuki is offering these accessories worth Rs 49,848 for free. Some of the notable accessories offered as part of Blitz Edition include Rear Underbody Spoiler, Fog Lamp, Illuminated Door Sill Guards, Door Visors, Side Body Mouldings and a Rear Upper Spoiler for a sporty look.

Other than these accessories Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships are offering, there are no mechanical changes with Swift Blitz Edition. It has to be noted that this Blitz Edition is a limited-period offer and is aimed at boosting footfall into the showrooms and sales around the festive season and not a permanent thing.

Specs and Features

Apart from the Blitz Edition accessories, Swift remains unchanged. The same 1.2L 3-cylinder NA Petrol engine powers this vehicle. This engine is capable of delivering 82 bhp of peak power and 112 Nm of peak torque, mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. CNG variant of Swift was launched last month and it promises up to 32.85 km/kg mileage (fuel efficiency).

Maruti Suzuki is prepping to launch the 4th Gen Dzire next month, which is a sub 4m sedan version of Swift. New Dzire is a lot more premium in its positioning and appearance. It is more feature-loaded as well, lending the premium and upmarket appeal.