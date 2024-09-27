Maruti Swift CNG Reach Showrooms – Gets Manual Locking CNG Filler Cap

The new Maruti Swift CNG variants commands the highest mileage (fuel efficiency) in its segment at 32.85 km/kg

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift premium hatchback, launched in May this year, is a consistent top ranker in its segment after the WagonR. To add further impetus to this model, the company has introduced the S-CNG version earlier this month. The Swift CNG is Maruti Suzuki’s latest CNG powered vehicle for the Indian markets and initial models have started moving into showrooms.

Maruti Swift CNG Reach Showrooms

Presented in 3 variants of VXi, VXi (O) and ZXi, the new Maruti Swift S-CNG is priced from Rs 8.19-9.19 lakh (ex-showroom), a premium of Rs 90,000 over its petrol counterpart. Maruti Suzuki is also offering buyers of the new Swift CNG via the subscription program. This allows buyers to use the car at a monthly fee from Rs 21,628 that includes registration, insurance, maintenance, etc.

Though priced higher than its arch rivals such as the Tata Tiago CNG and Grand i10 Nio CNG, the Maruti Swift does bring more to the table. This is not only in terms of features, technology and safety but more particularly where its claimed fuel efficiency is concerned. Fuel efficiency is ranked highest in its segment at 32.85 km/kg.

In contrast, the Tata Tiago CNG offers 26.49 km/kg while the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS offers 27 km/kg. The new CNG powered Swift hatchback retains its sporty stance but gets added features lower variants in the form if Smart Play Pro infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

As seen in the video by sansCARi sumit, Maruti Suzuki has added an external CNG filler with 4th Gen Swift S-CNG, which needs manual locking and unlocking. Previous gen model had it integrated in the petrol filler cap, which was internally operated. Also, the CNG cylinder is still a single-piece unit, unlike immediate rivals offering vastly more convenient twin-cylinder setup.

Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG – Engine Specs

Maruti Swift S-CNG is powered by a 1.2 liter, 3 cylinder, Z Series petrol engine that offers 80 hp power and 112 Nm torque in standard mode. In CNG model this output decreases to 69 hp power and 102 Nm torque. The engine is mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox with significantly higher fuel efficiency at 32.85 km/kg. However, fuel efficiency can vary depending on the driving conditions, driving skills, and various other factors.

In contrast, the earlier 3rd-gen Swift CNG model offered fuel efficiency at 30.9 km/kg. Apart from improved mileage, Maruti also claims that the new Swift S-CNG offers around 6% lower CO2 emissions as compared to its earlier model.

With the new Maruti Swift S-CNG having been moved into company showrooms, deliveries are set to commence from this weekend. Deliveries are being initiated in Gujarat first and will be followed in states of Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Deliveries will subsequently commence in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.