Maruti Swift CVT Automatic Made In India – For South African Market

Excluding the change in the automatic gearbox, South Africa-spec Swift is largely the same as the model sold in India

Maruti Suzuki exports its cars to various locations around the world. One of the important markets is South Africa that also works as an access point to other African countries. Maruti Suzuki is set to introduce the new Swift in South Africa soon.

Swift gets CVT in South Africa

Most of the Maruti cars available in India are exported to South Africa as well. Much of the equipment is largely the same in most cases, although there could be some slight variations. This seems to be the case with the 4th-gen Swift that is set to debut soon in South Africa.

Ahead of its launch, it has been revealed that 4th-gen Swift for South Africa will have a CVT transmission. It will be different from the 5-speed AMT offered in India. The latter works out to be more affordable in comparison to the more sophisticated CVT gearbox. The 5-speed manual transmission will be the same for South Africa, as is offered here in India.

A CVT gearbox is usually considered better in terms of smoothness and fuel efficiency. Depending on the engine configuration, a CVT can support the engine’s peak power and torque for longer durations. Users can expect relatively smoother acceleration with a CVT in comparison to an AMT gearbox.

It remains to be seen if there’s a change in power and torque output with the CVT gearbox. India-spec 4th-gen Swift delivers 81.58 PS and 111.7 Nm. Fuel efficiency is 24.8 km/l with the 5-speed manual and 25.75 km/l with the AMT gearbox. Maruti has introduced the CNG Swift as well, which is offering best-in-segment mileage of 32.85 km/kg.

It is to be noted that South Africa has right-hand drive (RHD), similar to India. This ensures that the India-spec model can be exported to South Africa with minimal changes. Right-hand drive can be seen in various other African countries such as Kenya, Mauritius, Tanzania, Uganda, Botswana and Zimbabwe. Maruti Suzuki exports its cars to various other right-hand drive markets such as select countries in Europe, Japan, etc.

Equipment list mostly same

Excluding the CVT gearbox, most other features of South Africa-spec Swift are the same as offered in India. Exterior highlights include a glossy black grille, projector headlamps with boomerang DRLs, precision-cut dual-tone alloy wheels and sporty C-shaped tail lamps. Inside, the new Swift has a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charger, rear AC vents, USB ports (Type A and C), cruise control and connectivity features via Suzuki Connect app.

A comprehensive range of safety features are available such as 6-airbags as standard, electronic stability program, hill hold assist, and reverse parking sensors and camera. Suzuki has not yet announced the prices of the 4th-gen Swift in South Africa. The current Swift model sold in South Africa is available at a starting price of R213 900 (Approx. Rs 10.19 lakh). In India, the new Swift starts at Rs 6.49 lakh. Swift CNG is available at a starting price of Rs 8.20 lakh.