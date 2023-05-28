Maruti Swift Dzire Modified – Wants To Be A Tata Safari Storme

The same 1.2L petrol engine or 1.3L diesel engine as stock Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire is likely to be powering this custom vehicle

Car mods are one of the best ways to showcase one’s taste or modding prowess. Even though the Indian Government classifies any minutest modification as illegal, modding culture is particularly growing in places like Punjab, Delhi and Kerala. Some mods come off very good and look better than what the manufacturer intended.

But some mods are downright weird. Like DC2’s Volvo XC90 mod job. There is a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire that wants to incorporate some of Tata Safari Storme’s design elements. Worst Spec India has posted images of this mod. Amused is the best word to describe this build. Let’s take a look.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire Wants To Be A Tata Safari Storme

There is a lot to fathom here as there are a lot of modifications. For starters, this build is based on the 1st generation Swift Dzire which was discontinued in 2011. The one with 4.16m length. The main highlight of this build is obviously the Tata Safari Storme’s headlights and tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

Because of Safari’s headlights, this Swift Dzire now gets projector units. To align these headlights, modder has installed a custom bumper, custom front fenders, and a custom bonnet as well. This bonnet is of clamshell type. A bug deflector would have given that Safari look even more easily.

There are flared wheel arches that radiate the all-important SUV look. Doors are identical to a stock 1st generation Swift Dzire and majority of changes are at the back. This is where things turn weird. For starters, modder chopped the boot. This makes the vehicle shorter in length.

Most of the tailgate is gone too. In its place, there is a spare wheel. This spare wheel has a custom fixture unit that is probably welded into the frame. If you’re wondering if the wheel goes up with the tailgate, it doesn’t. So, this fixed wheel must lend an un-usable boot aperture. Yes, it does. This is something the owner consciously chose.

Re-modeled rear profile

Even with a chopped-up boot, this vehicle features stock tail light housing. That is because there is extensive modification in rear quarter panels to fit them. All this combined, this custom Swift Dzire still retains its 3-box sedan design in a weird way. Rolls Royce did something similar to its Cullinan SUV.

Cherry on top (if you can call it that), is a custom colourway. There is an Orange shade on top and a thick Black pinstripe below it. Followed by an off-white shade. At the bottom, where Safari had body-coloured cladding, this custom Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire has Orange contrasting colour without any plastic cladding. Mechanically there are not likely to be any modifications at all. Just like the Safari 6X6 we covered in a previous post, legality of this vehicle is questionable too as it is less unlikely to be validated by concerning authorities at ARAI.