Maruti Swift Prices Over The Years – Base Vs Top Difference

Over a period of around 19 years, Maruti Swift prices have increased by approximately 67.70%

Maruti Swift 1st-gen model was launched in India in 2005. With its elegant profile and robust performance, Swift has remained one of the popular hatchbacks in India. Even today, when consumer preferences are shifting towards mini-SUVs such as Tata Punch, Maruti Swift continues to register strong sales.

Maruti Swift All-generation Prices Compared

First-gen Maruti Swift launched in 2005 was available at a starting price of Rs 3.87 lakh. The top-spec variant was offered at Rs 4.85 Lakh. Second-gen Swift was introduced in 2011, priced at Rs 4.22 lakh. The top-spec variant was available at Rs 6.38 lakh. In 2014, Maruti introduced the facelift model in the price range of Rs 4.42 lakh to Rs 6.95 lakh.

3rd-gen Maruti Swift was launched in 2018. It was available in the price range of Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 8.29 lakh. A facelift was introduced in 2021, offered in the price range of Rs 5.73 lakh to Rs 8.41 lakh. The latest, 4th-gen model was launched in May 2024. It is available in the price range of Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.64 lakh. These are introductory prices, available for a limited period.

For the base variants, prices have increased by 67.70% since 2005. In the case of top-spec variants, prices have nearly doubled from the 1st-gen to 4th-gen Swift. That’s understandable, as the top-spec variants usually get a higher number of updates. New, 4th-gen Swift has received a comprehensive range of new features.

4th-gen Swift – Key features

New Swift has a sportier design with updates to the grille and front and rear bumpers. It has sharp LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs, LED fog lamps, sporty 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and C-shaped tail lamps. Inside, key features include a 9-inch touchscreen, Arkamys Surround Sense, voice commands and OTA updates. There’s wireless charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, engine start/stop button with smart key, cruise control, rear AC vents, all power windows and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs.

Safety kit includes 6-airbags, electronic stability program, hill hold assist, reverse parking sensors and camera and ABS with EBD. 4th-gen Swift has a new Z Series 1.2-litre engine that delivers 82 PS and 112 Nm. Transmission choices include 5MT and 5AMT. New 4th-gen Swift has a best-ever mileage of 25.75 km/L.

Other affordable cars in India

While Swift may have become costlier over the years, there are still some affordable options available. For example, Maruti Alto K10 is available at a starting price of Rs 3.99 lakh. It is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that generates 66 PS and 89 Nm. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and AGS.

Folks looking for an entry-level car can also consider Maruti S-Presso. It is available at a starting price of Rs 4.27 lakh. S-Presso has the same engine and transmission options as Alto K10. Another affordable car is Renault Kwid, priced at Rs 4.69 lakh. The AMT range starts at Rs 5.44 lakh. Kwid has a 1.0-litre petrol engine that churns out 68 PS and 91 Nm.