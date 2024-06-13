Maruti Teases New CNG Coming Soon – Twin CNG Tanks Like Tata?

It is possible that Maruti could also introduce some new features to its S-CNG platform

Maruti Suzuki currently has the largest fleet of CNG cars. These cars utilize the factory-fitted S-CNG platform that focuses on performance, safety, convenience, mileage and durability. Going forward, Maruti is expected to introduce some new features to the S-CNG kit.

Maruti S-CNG to get dual CNG tanks?

While CNG cars are quite popular, one common complaint is the lack of boot space. The usual 55-60 litres CNG tank and other linked equipment takes up most of the boot space. Last year, Tata had solved the boot space issue by introducing a dual-tank setup of 30 litres each. This was first offered with Altroz. As of now, dual CNG tank setup is available with Tiago, Tigor and Punch. A dual-tank setup optimizes space utilization, freeing up that much needed storage space.

Based on teasers, it appears that Maruti Suzuki will also be adding the twin-tank setup to its S-CNG platform. It is to note that Maruti already utilizes a twin tank setup with its LCV models such as Super Carry. Onboard the Super Carry CNG, the twin CNG tanks are placed along the length of the vehicle. The twin tanks are of 35 litres capacity each. Maruti could now be looking to introduce the twin-tank setup for its passenger vehicles.

Maruti’s S-CNG fleet has Alto K10, WagonR, Dzire, Celerio, Eeco, S-Presso, Fronx, Ertiga, Brezza and Grand Vitara. New-gen Swift will also be getting CNG option soon. The twin CNG tanks could be of 25-30 litres capacity each. With the twin tank setup, the spare tyre will be moved below the boot.

Maruti S-CNG could get new features

With robust demand for CNG cars, rivals Tata Motors and Hyundai are augmenting their respective CNG fleets. To stay ahead in the game, Maruti Suzuki could introduce some new features for its CNG cars. The existing S-CNG platform already offers a wide range of benefits. These won’t be available in case one opts for a CNG kit installed by a third party.

Maruti’s factory-fitted S-CNG kit is unmatched across performance, reliability and safety. For example, a specialized injection system ensures an optimal air-fuel ratio during combustion. The benefits come in the form of consistent performance and higher fuel efficiency. Maruti also makes changes to the suspension and braking system to ensure optimal performance for its CNG cars across varied terrains.

Safety is enhanced with dedicated mechanisms to prevent short circuits. The entire CNG setup is made leak-proof and corrosion resistant. A micro switch ensures that the CNG car does not start during the fuel filling process. Maruti also tests its CNG cars for crashworthiness and durability.

With an auto switch, Maruti CNG car users can easily switch from CNG to petrol and vice-versa. There’s a CNG fuel level indicator and an NGV receptacle that ensures faster and safer CNG refuelling. Maruti CNG cars are offered with comprehensive warranty, extendable for up to 5 years.