Maruti To Launch 8 New Cars, SUVs In 18 Months – Alto, Brezza, Baleno, Jimny

India’s largest car manufacturer has had 2 not-so-happening years. Except the S-Presso and the recently launched 2022 Celerio, there have been no major product updates or introductions from Maruti Suzuki’s stable.

2022, however will be a very different year. In fact, it could be the year with most product launches from Maruti Suzuki. As of now, there are at least 6 product updates/introductions which have already been planned for 2022, reveals ET Auto.

Maruti Market Share Decline

These include some mid life facelifts and some all new vehicles in new segments. An update in Maruti’s line-up will help it to claw back its market share to north of the 50% mark. It must be noted that since the introduction of the BS6 emission norms, Maruti has slowly been loosing its market share which at a time had crossed the 50% mark.

Discontinuation of diesel motors, global semiconductor shortage and two back-to-back Covid waves, all led to decreasing sales figures for Maruti. However, Maruti’s Team has some aggressive plans for 2022 and intends to dominate the market, once again. In terms of numbers, it plans to breach the 20 lakh car sales mark in 2022. Let’s have a look at all the info we have as of now!

Upcoming Maruti Cars and SUVs

2022 will not just be about mild refreshes for Maruti. Instead, there are at least 3 new models which are being planned upon. First on the list is the much talked about Jimny which had recently got a green light for introduction in India. This Jimny would be customized for the Indian market and will mostly be a 5-door version, unlike the 3-door variant which is sold in international markets.

The other big update is the all new Hyundai Creta rival which is being designed and developed by Maruti and Toyota, jointly. As of now it is codenamed as the YFG. It must be noted that it would the first vehicle which the India would receive from the global Suzuki-Toyota partnership.

Till now, the partnership had just got rebadged products like Toyota Glanza or Toyota Urban Cruiser. The YFG will first transform into a Maruti Suzuki badged vehicle and later Toyota will introduce its own version as well. Rivals of this SUV will include cars like Hyundai Creta, Kia Selots, Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun.

New Brezza, Baleno Crossover

Another interesting launch will be of a crossover which would be based on the Baleno. It remains to be seen if it will be a completely re-engineered vehicle or just a cosmetic upgrade and a pseudo crossover like the erstwhile Hyundai i20 Cross.

Spyshots of an all new 2022 Brezza too had floated on the internet a few weeks ago. The vehicle looked significantly different than the version which has been on sale for almost last 6 years. It remains to be seen if it would be a new generation product or a mid-life facelift. From the limited spyshots, the cabin seems to have been upgraded significantly. More details are expected to surface in the upcoming days.

Other model introductions would include products like 2022 Ertiga, 2022 XL6, 2022 Alto, updated Baleno and a mild facelift of the Wagon R too. All of these introductions should help Maruti to manage a double digit growth in the next financial year, which happens to be its plan as well.

