Maruti To Offer E20 Upgrade Kits For Up To 15 Years Old Cars

Since there is a possibility of damage to fuel system components, many car owners are concerned about using E20 or higher ethanol blends

Social media is abuzz with claims and counterclaims regarding the effects of E20 fuel. Tests conducted by organizations such as ARAI, SIAM and Indian Oil have found no significant wear or major change in performance. However, consumer forums have highlighted possible adverse effects of using E20 in older cars. As the debate rages, it appears that Maruti Suzuki has come up with a simple, practical solution. Let’s check out the details.

Maruti E20 upgrade kits

Autocar India has reported that Maruti Suzuki will be offering E20 upgrade kits for its older cars. These kits could be available for 10-year-old or even 15-year-old cars. There is not enough information about the pricing of these E20 upgrade kits. However, considering the common items that may need replacement, the cost could be around Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000.

Maruti’s E20 upgrade kit could include compliant metal, plastic and rubber parts. Maruti has already achieved E20 compliance for its cars since April 2023. Cars manufactured earlier will benefit from the E20 upgrade kit. It could have items like E20 compliant rubber seals and gaskets and fuel lines. Interestingly, such kits are available in the international market.

Maruti is known for offering replacement parts at an affordable price point. One can expect the E20 upgrade kit to be offered at a price that most car owners can manage. A significant percentage of Maruti cars on roads are entry-level hatchbacks and SUVs. Offering the E20 upgrade kit at an affordable price will ensure accessibility to a wider segment of users.

It is reported that other carmakers are also planning similar initiatives to address concerns regarding E20 fuel. It is a welcome development, especially when warranties may not cover damage caused by using non-recommended fuel. Cars produced before April 2023 were designed for E0 or E10 formulations and the warranty was created accordingly.

Going back to E0 / E10 ?

Many car owners are demanding the option to buy E0 fuel and are even willing to pay a higher price for it. However, this could be challenging to implement across the thousands of fuel pumps in the country. Going back to E0 or E10 is also not viable economically, as it would place a significant burden on the exchequer.

Moreover, a large ecosystem has been built around ethanol production. It has benefitted a large number of farmers. This year alone, payment to farmers linked to ethanol production will be Rs 40,000 crore. Forex savings will be around Rs 43,000 crore. Since standard warranties on ICE cars are usually around 3-4 years, older cars are anyway not covered. The worry is about parts requiring frequent replacements due to damage caused by E20 fuel.

However, as per government claims, the possibility of frequent replacement of parts does not arise. Based on studies, only specific old vehicles may need replacement for some rubber parts and gaskets. And these may need replacement only just once in the lifetime of the vehicle and not frequently as claimed. Also, the replacement parts are claimed to be inexpensive.