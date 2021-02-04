Maruti Used Car Sales Crosses 40 Lakh Under True Value

Maruti Suzuki True Value has a network of 550 showrooms across the country

The used car market is seeing increased impetus particularly in recent times when travelling by public transport raises some safety concerns. Stringent emission norms and safety regulations have seen the price of new vehicles being increased, making the customer turn towards used or pre-owned vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki True Value, one of the largest players in the organized used car space, has reported that total sales have touched the 4 million unit mark (40 lakhs). This one stop shop for pre-owned vehicles has a wide network of 550 showrooms across 268 cities and towns in India and is the largest company run pre-owned car brand in terms of sales.

The used car market is growing by leaps and bounds. A study done revealed that in FY2019, the pre-owned car market grew with sales crossing the 4 million mark making it bigger than the new car market which touched sales of 3.4 million units in the same year of assessment.

True Value One-Stop Shop for Pre-Owned Cars

Besides being the first major organized used car seller in the market, True Valus is also the largest company run pre-owned car brand. It is the preferred choice of 70 percent customers, thanks to its well curated digital touch points and special attention paid to quality and reliability. Every car that is sold via True Value is put through 376 check points with a thorough inspection of engine, suspension, brakes, exterior and interiors and all on board equipment.

In 2017, Maruti Suzuki upgraded the True Value outlets offering customers an online to offline buying experience, changing with the times for a more convenient and contemporary buying experience from the comforts of their homes.

The purchase of pre-owned cars via True Value outlets makes the experience as exciting for customers as buying a new car. The outlets are digitally integrated via a website and app and customers are assured not only of quality products but also with all documentation along with assurance of warranty. The outlets also offer services of insurance and finance and each True Value certified car comes in with 1 year warranty and 3 free services.

True Value AI based Pricing Engine

For better transparency, True Value conducts a complete digital evaluation using AI based scientific pricing engine. The price is based on parameters such as vehicle age, depreciation, etc. True Value also assigns an RC Coordinator to take care of the entire transferring process of registrations certificate. For sales, the customers can sell their vehicles to True Value via a channelized platform, placing booking appointments for home evaluation via the company website or through the App.

Special COVID Precautions

True Value dealerships are well aware of the present scenario and have taken steps to ensure the safety of its staff and customers through the Pandemic. The entire showrooms and vehicles are sanitized and customers can safety undertake test drives with the assurance that each vehicle has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized after every test drive.