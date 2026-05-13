Maruti Vehicle Dispatch Via Train Records 30 Lakh Milestone – Targets 35% Share By FY31

Maruti’s Rail-based dispatches now account for 26.5% of Maruti Suzuki’s total vehicle movement

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has achieved a major milestone in its green logistics journey by cumulatively dispatching over 30 lakh vehicles through railways. The company stated that this reflects its growing focus on sustainable and rail-led transportation of vehicles across India.

Over the last decade, Maruti Suzuki has steadily increased the share of railway-based vehicle dispatches from just 5% in FY2014-15 to 26.5% in FY2025-26. Interestingly, the jump from 20 lakh to 30 lakh cumulative rail dispatches was achieved in just 21 months, making it the company’s fastest million milestone so far.

Massive Push Towards Green Logistics

Maruti Suzuki revealed that it has invested over Rs 1,372 crore towards dedicated green logistics infrastructure. This includes development of in-plant railway sidings at its Hansalpur (Gujarat) and Manesar (Haryana) manufacturing facilities, rail yards at logistics hubs, procurement of specialised automobile rakes and multiple supporting infrastructure upgrades.

The company is currently the first and only passenger vehicle manufacturer in India to operate railway sidings inside two of its manufacturing plants. Combined dispatch capacity of the Hansalpur and Manesar railway sidings stands at around 7.5 lakh vehicles annually. Together, these facilities currently serve more than 600 cities through 22 logistics hubs using a hub-and-spoke transportation model.

Models transported through railways include Alto, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Brezza, Fronx, Ertiga, XL6, Grand Vitara, Eeco, Super Carry and Celerio. Export ports such as Mundra and Pipavav are also connected through railway logistics.

Kharkhoda Plant To Get Railway Siding

Maruti Suzuki said it now aims to further increase the share of rail-based dispatches to 35% by FY2030-31. As part of this plan, the company intends to establish an in-plant railway siding at its upcoming Kharkhoda manufacturing facility as well. The company noted that expanding railway logistics will help reduce carbon emissions, lower fuel consumption and ease road congestion.

Maruti Suzuki became India’s first automobile manufacturer to receive an Automobile Freight Train Operator (AFTO) license in May 2013. The company flagged off its first flexi-deck automobile wagon rake in March 2014. Key milestones achieved since then include:

– 10 lakh cumulative rail dispatches crossed in November 2021

– 20 lakh cumulative rail dispatches crossed in June 2024

– India’s first automobile in-plant railway siding inaugurated at Hansalpur in March 2024

– India’s largest automobile in-plant railway siding inaugurated at Manesar in June 2025

– First batch of Maruti Suzuki vehicles transported by rail to Kashmir Valley in October 2025

– Hansalpur railway siding registered as the world’s first Modal Shift Transportation Project by Verra in February 2026

Commenting on the milestone, Maruti Suzuki MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said the company remains committed towards sustainable freight movement and thanked the Government of India for initiatives like the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan that have helped accelerate integrated multimodal logistics infrastructure across the country.