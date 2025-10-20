Maruti Victoris Bio Gas Variant (CBG) To Be Showcased Soon

Maruti Suzuki recently launched Victoris SUV in the country. It is by far the most technologically advanced vehicle from the brand by a long shot. Except for a Diesel and an Electric version Victoris comes with a multitude of powertrain options. Now, a new Bio Gas variant of Victoris is set to be showcased soon. Let’s take a closer look.

Maruti Victoris Bio Gas Variant

Victoris SUV has been launched with three different powertrains in India. One is the standard 1.5L NA Petrol engine, followed by a CNG Bi-Fuel capable version of this engine. Then, we have a Toyota-sourced 1.5L Petrol Electric Hybrid setup as well. Now, the company is showcasing a 4th powertrain option in the form of Bio Gas variant.

Said BioGas version of Victoris SUV will be showcased at 2025 Japan Mobility Show. Capable of combusting CBG (Compressed Bio Gas), this version of Victoris will be based on its already launched CNG version with all the goodness like under-body CNG storage tank which is a direct answer to the dual-cylinder tech from Tata and Hyundai.

Said 1.5L 4-cylinder K15 naturally aspirated engine will be retained, albeit with a few mechanical modifications to ensure cleaner combustion of Bio Gas. In most cases and compositions, CNG and CBG are closely related and are somewhat substitutable with each other, but OEMs will fine tune engine further to optimize for cleaner combustion.

How is CBG different than CNG?

CNG is a naturally occurring non-renewable fossil fuel that is found in large quantities. However, it is not an infinite source of energy like Solar energy is. Also, CNG is non-renewable, which is a cause of concern. In contrast, CBG is harnessed by the methane gas formed during decay of organic matter.

Unlike CNG which is non-renewable and takes millions of years to form, CBG is renewable fuel and can be created in a short period. Large scale implementation of Bio Gas production will solve the issue of agricultural residue burning leading to pollution, municipal solid waste leading to cleaner cities and even create employment opportunities along the way.

When will it launch?

While the Maruti Victoris Bio Gas variant should be close to Victoris CNG variant, the company is unlikely to launch it in India as a standalone product. As of now, Victoris Bio Gas (CBG) is likely to be showcased at 2025 Japan Motor Show as a working prototype without an immediate launch timeline.