Maruti Victoris Bookings Cross 25,000 – Waiting Period Soars

Availability of Victoris through Arena outlets, India’s largest car dealership network, has helped generate a strong market response for the SUV

Maruti had launched the all-new Victoris SUV on September 15, 2025 at a starting price of Rs 10.50 lakh. The SUV will primarily challenge the supremacy of Hyundai Creta, the current bestseller in the compact SUV segment. Whether that objective is achieved or not remains to be seen. In the meantime, Maruti has indicated that Victoris has received an overwhelming market response. Let’s check out the details.

Maruti Victoris waiting period

With more than 25,000 bookings in around a month’s time, the waiting period for Maruti Victoris has zoomed to around 10 weeks. This high waiting period exists even when Maruti is ensuring production of Victoris at full capacity. Due to the high demand, dealer lead times for Victoris could be in the range of 2-3 months.

Most Maruti Arena cars usually have a waiting period of around 1-2 months. At some locations, there is no waiting period for specific models. On the higher side, the waiting period for specific models at a certain location could be around 2.5 to 3 months. A relevant example is Maruti Brezza, which usually has a higher waiting period in comparison to other Arena cars. Waiting period can also vary based on other factors such as the festive season rush.

For people planning to buy the Victoris, a waiting period of around 10 weeks seems manageable. If we look at rival offerings, Hyundai Creta has a waiting period in the range of 1-3 months across major cities. The exact waiting period can vary based on the location and the variant selected. Another rival is Kia Seltos, which has a waiting period of up to 2 months. In many cities, there is no waiting period for specific variants.

One can also look at the waiting period of Victoris’ sibling, the Grand Vitara. It has waiting period of up to 1.5 months. In many cities, there is no waiting period for select variants of the Grand Vitara. Another good option in the compact SUV segment is the Toyota HyRyder, a rebadged version of the Grand Vitara. It is currently the second best selling compact SUV in the country. Waiting period for Toyota HyRyder is usually in the range of 1-3 months at most locations.

Why Maruti Victoris is gaining popularity?

There are multiple reasons for the overwhelming response to Maruti Victoris. Unlike the Grand Vitara that is offered via Maruti’s premium Nexa outlets, Victoris is sold via the larger Arena dealership network. With a broader reach, bookings and sales are naturally higher, assuming other variables are the same.

Victoris has a dominating street presence and packs in a comprehensive range of features. Safety aspect is also sorted with a 5-star rating in both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP safety assessment tests. Another factor making Victoris a success is the wide range of powertrain options. It has petrol, strong hybrid and factory-fitted CNG. Last but not least, competitive pricing in the range of Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh is another factor why an increasing number of people may have opted for Victoris.