Maruti Victoris Discount Offer – Petrol, CNG, Hybrid Benefits Up To Rs 78k

Discounts on Maruti Victoris are available for most variants including petrol, CNG and strong hybrid variants

Since January 2026, some carmakers have increased prices, whereas others have chosen to make specific models more accessible. Working on a similar strategy, Maruti has announced special benefits for the Victoris SUV. This is the first time a discount offer has been announced for the Victoris since it was launched in Sep 2026.

Maruti Victoris discount offer – February 2026

For the LXi and VXi variants (petrol + CNG), total benefits on offer are worth Rs 50,000. It includes a consumer offer of Rs 30,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000. For the ZXi and ZXi+ variants (petrol + CNG), the benefits are worth Rs 61,000. It includes a consumer offer of Rs 41,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000. Highest discount is available with the strong hybrid variants of Victoris. Total benefits are worth Rs 78,000, which includes a consumer offer of Rs 48,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs 30,000.

These benefits are likely a limited-period offer, based on stock availability. Maruti Victoris was launched last year in September at a starting price of Rs 10.50 lakh. Available for sale via Maruti Arena dealerships, the Victoris was positioned as a more accessible version of the Grand Vitara. The latter is sold exclusively through Maruti’s Nexa premium outlets. Since the Arena dealer network is much bigger than Nexa, higher volumes were anticipated with the Victoris.

Expectations with the Victoris worked as per plans in the months after launch. For context, Victoris sales in October 2025 were at 13,496 units, higher than Grand Vitara’s sales of 10,409 units. Similarly, the numbers in November 2025 were at 12,300 units (Victoris) and 11,339 units (Grand Vitara). However, Victoris sales in December 2025 dropped by around 50% to 6,210 units. Again climbing to 15,240 units in Jan 2026 and entering the top 10 cars list for the month.

New Rivals Launched

The segment has seen a sharp rise in competitive activity in recent months, with deliveries of new models such as Tata Sierra and Kia Seltos commencing from January 2026. This is further compounded by upcoming launches like the Renault Duster and Nissan Tekton, adding to the intensity in the mid-size SUV space.

With several new and refreshed SUVs entering the segment, manufacturers are increasingly fine-tuning pricing and offers to stay competitive. Additionally, within Maruti Suzuki’s own portfolio, the Grand Vitara continues to overlap closely with Victoris, intensifying internal competition as well.

Against the backdrop of intensifying competition and a growing number of choices for buyers, the introduction of discounts on Victoris appears to be a timely move by Maruti Suzuki to sustain momentum and protect volumes. With fresh rivals entering the segment and internal overlap with the Grand Vitara, targeted benefits could help Victoris retain its position as a value-focused mid-size SUV while keeping it relevant in an increasingly crowded market.

