Maruti Victoris Features Deleted From ZXi, ZXi (O) Variants

With its sporty styling, 5-star NCAP safety rating and accessible pricing, Maruti Victoris has emerged as a popular option in the compact SUV segment

Since its launch, Maruti Victoris has received bookings of more than 25,000 units. Now, for the first time, Maruti has introduced some changes to the equipment list of select variants. However, prices remain unchanged. Some recent reports indicated that the introductory prices are no longer applicable. But that is not the case. Let’s check out the details.

Victoris ZXi and ZXi (O) – Deleted feature

Primary trims of Maruti Victoris include LXi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi (O), ZXi Plus and ZXi Plus (O). For the mid-spec ZXi and ZXi (O) variants, Maruti has axed the leatherette seats. This feature is now available with only the top variants – ZXi Plus and ZXi Plus (O). These top variants also have a leatherette steering wheel.

Apart from the deletion of leatherette seats, there are no other changes to the equipment list of Victoris ZXi and ZXi (O) variants. Key features available with ZXi and ZXi (O) variants include all-LED lighting, black alloy wheels, body-coloured ORVMs with turn indicators, roof rails, shark fin antenna and rear defogger.

Inside, Victoris ZXi and ZXi (O) variants have a dual-tone theme, footwell light, a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. There’s a wireless charger with active cooling, Type-C USB charger, auto AC, PM 2.5 air filter and electrically foldable ORVMs. Also, cruise control, keyless entry, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and OTA updates. Panoramic sunroof is available with ZXi (O) and not the ZXi variant.

While ADAS is available with only the top variants, the upper mid-spec ZXi and ZXi (O) variants still offer a comprehensive safety package. Features include 6 airbags, electronic stability program, traction control system and engine drag control. There’s hill hold assist, ABS with EBD and brake assist, rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera and tyre pressure monitoring system. Also, day and night adjustable IRVM, acoustic vehicle alert system (AVAS) and a tyre repair kit.

No change in pricing

With features removed, one would expect reduced pricing, but prices of Maruti Victoris remain unchanged. Introductory prices continue to be active. Maruti Victoris is available in petrol, strong hybrid and CNG powertrain options. The petrol range starts with the LXi manual, priced at Rs 10.50 lakh. The mid-spec ZXi and ZXi (O) variants (manual) are priced at Rs 13.57 lakh and Rs 14.23 lakh, respectively. The ZXi dual-tone manual is priced at Rs 13.72 lakh, which is Rs 15,000 more than the corresponding single-tone variant. This Rs 15,000 premium is applicable on all dual-tone variants.

Victoris petrol automatic variants are available in the price range of Rs 13.36 lakh to Rs 19.37 lakh. ZXi AT and ZXi AT dual-tone are priced at Rs 15.13 lakh and Rs 15.28 lakh, respectively. Similarly, the ZXi (O) AT and ZXi (O) AT dual-tone cost Rs 15.64 lakh and Rs 15.79 lakh, respectively. Victoris CNG is available at a starting price of Rs 11.50 lakh. The ZXi and ZXi dual-tone variants are priced at Rs 14.57 lakh and Rs 14.72 lakh, respectively.

For the strong hybrid option, prices start at Rs 16.38 lakh. The ZXi Hybrid and ZXi Hybrid dual-tone are priced at Rs 17.80 lakh and Rs 17.95 lakh, respectively. Victoris ZXi (O) Hybrid and ZXi (O) Hybrid dual-tone are priced at Rs 18.39 lakh and Rs 18.54 lakh, respectively. Top-spec ZXi Plus (O) Hybrid dual-tone is priced at Rs 19.99 lakh.