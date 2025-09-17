Maruti Victoris Hybrid and Manual Variants Do Not Get ADAS Feature

Pricing could be a key reason why Maruti is offering the ADAS package with only select variants of Victoris SUV

Maruti recently launched the Victoris SUV at a starting price of Rs 10.50 lakh. While Victoris has several USPs, the one that stands out is Level 2 ADAS suite. Victoris is the first Maruti car to get ADAS. However, a closer look reveals that ADAS will be available only with select petrol variants of the Victoris. Let’s get more details on this story.

Maruti Victoris variants with ADAS

Folks who want ADAS will have to choose from Victoris variants with the 1.5-litre smart hybrid petrol engine. Moreover, only the top variants ZXi+ / ZXi+ (O) with 6AT transmission have ADAS. That means ADAS won’t be available with any of the manual variants of Victoris. CNG variants and the strong hybrid variants of Victoris also do not get ADAS. This is a bit surprising, especially the strong hybrid variants not getting ADAS.

It is possible that the initial focus could be on projecting an affordable price range for Victoris. Starting price of Rs 10.50 lakh is lower than rivals like Hyundai Creta. But the cost of strong hybrid variants is already touching Rs 19.99 lakh. If ADAS was added, the top range pricing could have resulted in unfavourable opinions. Especially when compared to the pricing of rival offerings.

Strong hybrid tech is costlier, which is why the ADAS suite may not fit within the targeted price range. This is especially true in the initial stages when Victoris needs to create positive perceptions across all aspects. After Victoris has established itself as a popular compact SUV, ADAS could be introduced with the strong hybrid variants of Victoris. However, there is no official statement on such possibilities.

Maruti Victoris ADAS suite

Level 2 ADAS package available with Victoris includes features such as Lane Keep Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Monitor with Lane Change Alert, and Adaptive Cruise Control with Curve Speed Reduction. Also included are High Beam Assist, Lane Departure Prevention, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Vehicle Sway Warning. Victoris has also earned 5-star ratings in Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP crash tests, boosting its safety credentials.

Other safety features available with Victoris include 6-airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), traction control system (TCS), engine drag control (EDC), hill hold assist, hill descent control, electronic parking brake with brake hold, 360° HD view camera with 11 views, front parking sensors with auto 360° camera activation, rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera, acoustic vehicle alert system (AVAS) and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Victoris ADAS variants – Pricing

Most accessible Victoris ADAS variant is ZXi+ AT 2WD, available at a starting price of Rs 17.19 lakh. Next is the Victoris ZXi+ (O) AT 2WD variant, priced at Rs 17.77 lakh. Another variant with ADAS, Victoris ZXi+ (O) AT 4WD AllGrip, is priced at Rs 19.22 lakh. Other compact SUVs with ADAS include Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Honda Elevate.