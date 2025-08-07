Maruti Arena’s New Creta Rival SUV Testing Continues

Planned for sale via Arena dealerships, Maruti’s new Creta-rivalling SUV will enjoy wider reach across India

Hyundai Creta has been the No. 1 compact SUV in India for 10 consecutive years. Maruti had launched the Grand Vitara as a challenger, which although popular, hasn’t dented Creta’s top position. But Maruti hasn’t given up and is now all set to launch another new Creta-rivalling SUV. It has been spied once again. Let’s check out the details.

Platform, powertrain

Maruti’s new Creta-rivalling SUV will be positioned between the Brezza and the Grand Vitara. Internally codenamed Y17, the new SUV will be underpinned by Suzuki’s Global-C platform. This is the same as currently seen with the Grand Vitara. Sharing the same platform and equipment will help reduce production costs.

Dimensionally, Maruti’s new compact SUV could be slightly longer than the Grand Vitara that measures 4,345 mm in length. Rivals Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos are 4,330 mm and 4,365 mm long, respectively. Upcoming 2026 Kia Seltos is expected to gain 100 mm more, in which case, it will be the longest compact SUV. Maruti’s new SUV will also have to compete with upcoming facelift versions of Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

Being longer, Maruti’s new compact SUV is expected to offer a larger boot space. For context, Grand Vitara offers 373 litres of boot space, whereas Creta has 433 litres. A larger boot space will make the SUV better suited for family and touring needs.

Powertrain options for Maruti’s new Creta-rivalling SUV will be the same as that of Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine generates 103.06 PS and 139 Nm of torque. It is offered with transmission choices of 5MT and 6AT. Variants with this engine are available in both 2WD and 4WD (Suzuki AllGrip) options.

Buyers can also go with the 1.5-litre strong hybrid powertrain. It has a combined power output of 115.56 PS and is paired with an e-CVT gearbox. CNG option will also be available with the Maruti Arena SUV. When running on CNG, power output is 88 PS.

Arena dealerships to generate higher volumes

It is worth considering that Maruti’s existing Creta rival, the Grand Vitara, is sold exclusively via the Nexa outlets. These are relatively fewer in numbers, around 600 outlets. In comparison, Creta is available across 1,400 dealerships across India. It could be possible that Grand Vitara’s limited reach may be restricting its sales potential.

Better clarity will emerge with the new SUVs launch, which will be sold via Maruti Arena dealerships. These have a much wider presence, with overall numbers at more than 3,000 outlets across the country. Maruti Arena network is the largest car dealer network in India. It can help boost sales. Maruti Arena’s New SUV will also cater to overseas markets. A Toyota rebadged version is also expected to be launched later.

It will be interesting to see how things evolve in the compact SUV segment with the arrival of Maruti Arena SUV and its Toyota derivative. As of now, Hyundai Creta leads with a market share of more than 37%. Creta has been the top selling car in India across all segments from Jan to July 2025.