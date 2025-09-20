Maruti Victoris LXi Base CNG Variant Reach Showrooms – Walkaround

Maruti Suzuki has just launched Victoris in India and the media drives have also been wrapped up. You can read our first drive review here. Units have already started to arrive at showrooms. In a video by True Car Advice, we can see a detailed walkaround of Maruti Victoris LXi base CNG variant, which is shaping up to be one of the most VFM trim in the lineup.

Maruti Victoris LXi Base CNG

Victoris’ base LXi trim level is quite generously equipped as it comes with a host of features and creature comforts as standard including 6 airbags, 5 Star GNCAP and BNCAP crash ratings, making it a significant VFM proposition for prospective buyers. The price tag of Victoris LXi CNG is Rs 11.5 lakh (Ex-sh).

Victoris LXi base CNG variant seen in the video below, has all the ingredients to make the perfect premium taxi as well. On the outside, Victoris LXi comes equipped with request sensors on both front doors, 17-inch steel wheels with 215-section tyres, projector headlights, LED tail lights with rear LED turn indicators, side indicators on ORVM, shark-fin antenna and more.

There are even chrome connected element at the front and chrome highlights in headlights. The main giveaway that this is the base variant comes from unpainted ORVMs and door handles, missing fog lights, body coloured A and B pillars and other elements. For what its worth, most of these are fixable too.

On the inside, Victoris base LXi CNG continues to impress with features and equipment offered even though it is a base variant. Notable elements include a 7-inch free-standing infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering mounted audio controls, climate control with rear AC vents, push-button start, all-four power windows and more.

Also present are front and rear armrest, electrically operated ORVMs, a manually dimmable IRVM, adjustable headrests for all five passengers, three-point seatbelts for all five passengers, roof mounted lights for second row passengers and other functional elements that will appeal to target audience.

CNG tank mounted under the floor

This particular unit seen in the video below, is a CNG variant, but the boot space available is just as good as a non-CNG variant. That is because Maruti has cleverly integrated the CNG tank under the floor, making a lot of room in the luggage area which would have been eaten up by a hideous CNG tank in previous Maruti CNG vehicles.

CNG Powertrain is the same as what was there in Grand Vitara, only with relocated CNG tank. It is based on a 1.5L 4-cylinder naturally aspirated Petrol engine with 87 bhp of peak power and 121.5 Nm of peak torque (when run on CNG), mated to a sole 5-speed manual gearbox. Mileage figures claimed by the brand with CNG powertrain is 27.02 km/kg.