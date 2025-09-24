Maruti Victoris LXi vs VXi Walkaround Comparison – Specs, Features

Maruti Suzuki is expecting an absolute disruption in the compact SUV segment with their latest Victoris SUV. For the first time, Maruti Suzuki is offering ADAS with their vehicles in India and has innovated on the CNG front. Victoris continues to be the only one in its segment (other than Toyota) to offer CNG, Hybrid and AWD options.

Most of the Victoris’ sales are likely to come from lower variants, which have been well-equipped when compared to rivals and undercut them in terms of pricing. The base LXi and VXi trim levels pose good VFM quotient and in a recent walkaround video, CARS WITH ANURAG Youtube channel has compared LXi and VXi trims to establish differences. Let’s take a closer look.

Maruti Victoris LXi vs VXi

Victoris prices start from Rs 10,49,900 (Ex-sh) for the base LXi trim, while VXi trim starts from Rs 11,79,900 lakh (Ex-sh) with exact powertrain combo (NA Petrol MT). So, there is a price difference of Rs 1,30,000 (Ex-sh) in favour of LXi over VXi trim, which could emerge as a deciding factor affecting the buying decision.

Folks looking at Victoris LXi, it might be the most VFM choice in the variant lineup. That’s because most of the basics and necessities are covered including a ton of feel-good features. On the outside, LXi gets request sensors on both sides, halogen projector headlights, LED tail lights and LED blinkers, 17-inch steel wheels with 215-section tyres, side indicators on ORVM, shark-fin antenna and more.

If you upgrade from LXi to VXi, there are not a lot of additions. Fascia is identical with both, including the chrome highlights and silver faux skid plate. At the sides, both get same wheels and wheel covers. Both lack fog lights. Only VXi gets painted ORVMs and door handles. Also, VXi gets roof rails and connected LED tail lights, which LXi misses out on.

On the inside, both LXi and VXi get the same 7-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering mounted audio controls, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, keyless go, push-button start, powered ORVMs, all-four power windows, front and rear armrest, a manual dimming IRVM, all five adjustable headrests, three-point seatbelts, roof mounted lights for second row passengers and others.

What does VXi get extra?

Specific to VXi are chrome door handles, vanity mirror on sun shades, two added tweeters, cruise control, illuminated glovebox, boot light and 12V socket, rear parcel tray, height adjustable driver’s seat, electrically folding ORVMs, reverse parking camera, two Type-C ports for rear occupants and not a lot more. It has to be noted that safety features like 6 airbags and others are common between the two.

Most of the elements offered with VXi can be retrofitted to LXi to match in functionalities, making the base LXi, an absolute VFM champ and VXi, a tough bargain. However, where LXi takes a back seat is with powertrain choices. It can be had only with NA Petrol MT and NA Petrol CNG MT. Whereas VXi can be had with NA Petrol MT, NA Petrol AT, NA Petrol CNG MT and Strong Hybrid eCVT.