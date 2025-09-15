Maruti Victoris No 1 In Global NCAP Adult Safety Rating

Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming SUV, the Victoris, has been awarded a full 5-star safety rating by Global NCAP under its latest and most stringent testing protocols. This recognition comes shortly after the Victoris achieved a 5-star score in Bharat NCAP, making it one of Maruti’s safest models to date.

Maruti Victoris Leads the Rankings

The latest round of Global NCAP crash tests under the new, more stringent protocol has revealed strong performances from multiple popular models sold in India. Leading the pack is the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, which has secured the highest Adult Safety score of 33.72 out of 34 points, along with a 5-star rating for Child Occupant Protection (41/49).

Victoris has emerged as the safest Indian car under the new Global NCAP protocol, outperforming long-standing benchmarks such as the Tata Safari/Harrier and Tata Nexon. The SUV achieved a total score of 74.72/83, reaffirming its engineering focus on safety.

This result follows closely on the heels of Victoris’ 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, cementing its credentials as one of the safest SUVs in India. Offered with six airbags, ESC, pedestrian protection, and three-point seat belts for all occupants as standard, the Victoris also provides optional ADAS features, making it future-ready.

Richard Woods, Chief Executive Officer, Global NCAP, commented: “The five star Victoris clearly demonstrates Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to improved safety for its new models. It continues the trend set by the Dzire launched last year which also achieved five stars. We warmly welcome Maruti Suzuki’s engagement with the requirements of Global NCAP’s new protocols. The result is a significant vehicle safety victory for motoring consumers in India.”

In crash test performance, the Victoris achieved:

– 33.72 out of 34 points for Adult Occupant Protection – with head, neck, chest, knees, and tibias showing adequate to good protection.

– 41.00 out of 49 points for Child Occupant Protection – both 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummies, seated rearward facing with ISOFIX and support leg, received full protection.

– The structure and footwell area were rated as stable and capable of withstanding further loads.

In side impact and pole tests, Victoris provided full head protection and adequate to good results across chest, abdomen, and pelvis. ESC and Seat Belt Reminders (SBR) met all Global NCAP requirements.

A Milestone for Maruti Suzuki

The Victoris is Maruti Suzuki’s second compact SUV after the Grand Vitara and the company’s first SUV to offer Level 2 ADAS in select trims. With its strong showing in safety tests, Maruti aims to attract customers prioritizing both technology and protection.

Maruti Suzuki already leads India’s passenger vehicle market in sales and is ramping up exports. The Victoris, which will also be marketed under the Suzuki Across badge in select international markets, is expected to strengthen its global presence.

The Victoris will launch in India soon with an estimated price range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). With its combination of 5-star safety, advanced features, and strong export focus, the Victoris is poised to become a key pillar in Maruti’s SUV portfolio.