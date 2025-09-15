Maruti Victoris Prices – Rs 10.5 L Petrol, Rs 11.5 L CNG, Rs 13.35 L Automatic, Rs 16.38 L Hybrid

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has officially announced the introductory prices for its all-new Victoris SUV, starting at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Retail sales will begin on September 22, 2025. Positioned in the compact SUV space, Victoris is aimed at young, ambitious and tech-savvy buyers, blending strong performance, advanced safety and cutting-edge connected features.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris – Variant-Wise Price Analysis

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Victoris SUV in India with a wide lineup covering Smart Hybrid (Petrol), Strong Hybrid, ALLGRIP Select AWD, and CNG variants. The ex-showroom prices range from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 19.98 lakh, giving it one of the broadest spreads in the segment.

Smart Hybrid (Petrol) – Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 17.76 lakh

The entry-level Smart Hybrid trims form the base of the Victoris lineup.

– The LXi MT starts at Rs 10.49 lakh, making it the most affordable variant and among the cheapest entry points in the compact SUV segment.

– The VXi MT is priced at Rs 11.79 lakh, while the ZXi MT moves to Rs 13.56 lakh.

– Higher trims like Zxi (O), Zxi+, and Zxi+ (O) fall in the Rs 14.07 – Rs 15.81 lakh bracket.

– Automatic options (6AT) begin at Rs 13.35 lakh for the VXi and stretch up to Rs 17.76 lakh for the fully loaded ZXi+ (O).

This spread ensures that petrol buyers have choices across manual and automatic transmissions, balancing affordability and features.

ALLGRIP Select (AWD) – Rs 18.63 lakh to Rs 19.21 lakh

Unique in its category, the Victoris offers ALLGRIP Select AWD in its Smart Hybrid petrol guise, available only in the top Zxi+ trims.

– Priced at Rs 18.63 lakh for the Zxi+ and Rs 19.21 lakh for Zxi+ (O), this feature caters to buyers looking for enhanced off-road ability, giving Victoris an edge over rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, which don’t offer AWD.

Strong Hybrid – Rs 16.37 lakh to Rs 19.98 lakh

Maruti Suzuki continues its hybrid push with an e-CVT-equipped Strong Hybrid powertrain.

– The VXi Strong Hybrid is priced at Rs 16.37 lakh, while ZXi and ZXi (O) cost Rs 17.79 lakh and Rs 18.38 lakh, respectively.

– The top-of-the-line Zxi+ and Zxi+ (O) Strong Hybrid variants are priced at Rs 19.46 lakh and Rs 19.98 lakh, respectively.

This positions Victoris Strong Hybrid at a premium, appealing to urban buyers focused on fuel efficiency and technology.

CNG Variants – Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 14.56 lakh

For budget-conscious and high-mileage users, Maruti offers the S-CNG variants.

– Prices start from Rs 11.49 lakh for the LXi and go up to Rs 14.56 lakh for the ZXi.

Overall Pricing Strategy

– Entry Range (Rs 10.49 – Rs 13.5 lakh): Targets budget and fleet buyers, with petrol manual and CNG options.

– Mid Range (Rs 14 – Rs 17 lakh): Covers mainstream family buyers with more features and automatic transmission choices.

– Upper Range (Rs 17 – Rs 20 lakh): Focused on premium buyers with AWD and hybrid tech, putting Victoris in the same bracket as higher trims of rivals like the Creta, Grand Vitara, and Toyota Hyryder.

Key Takeaways

– The Rs 10.49 lakh entry price makes Victoris accessible to a wide buyer base.

– CNG and AWD options broaden its appeal, covering both cost-conscious and adventure-oriented users.

– The Strong Hybrid premium trims near Rs 20 lakh place it in competition with hybrid SUVs and even entry-level models of larger SUVs.

– With 21 total variants, Victoris ensures every type of buyer—budget, tech-focused, or premium—finds a suitable option.

Key Features

Victoris comes packed with premium equipment to match evolving customer expectations. Highlights include:

– ‘Theatre on Wheels’ 8-speaker Harman Infinity premium sound system with Dolby Atmos 5.1 surround.

– 10.1-inch SmartPlay Pro X infotainment system with in-built apps, OTA updates, Alexa Auto Voice AI and Suzuki Connect with 60+ features.

– Smart powered tailgate with gesture control.

– First-in-segment underbody CNG tank design for uncompromised boot space.

– Level-2 ADAS with over 10 intelligent driver-assist features.

– Multiple dual-tone and monotone colour choices with 21 variant options.

Safety Credentials

The Victoris is equipped with six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), three-point seatbelts for all occupants, ISOFIX child seat mounts and pedestrian protection as standard. It has also achieved a 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP and more recently, a 5-star rating in Global NCAP, underlining its safety credentials.

Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We have received an incredible response for the VICTORIS ever since its launch earlier this month. Customers have expressed overwhelming appreciation for the VICTORIS SUV, especially its intelligent technology, hyper-connected features, progressive and sleek design and all-round safety. Building on this euphoria, we are delighted to announce introductory prices for the VICTORIS, starting at Rs 10,49,900. Armed with versatile powertrain options that are tailored for adventurous and environmentally responsible buyers of today, the VICTORIS is powered by high-end technologies such as Strong Hybrid, ALLGRIP Select, S-CNG and Smart Hybrid. With its robust performance, 5-star safety~ and cutting-edge features, the VICTORIS truly has ‘Got It All’—making it aspirational, yet accessible for today’s youthful SUV customers who seek experiential lifestyles.”