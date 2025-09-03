Maruti Victoris SUV 5 Star Bharat NCAP – Ranks No 4 In Adult Safety Rating

New Maruti Victoris has achieved the highest possible safety rating in crash tests conducted by Bharat NCAP. The Victoris scored 5 stars for both Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP), placing it among the safest SUVs in its class.

Victoris Adult Safety Performance

In the adult occupant protection category, Victoris secured 31.66 out of 32 points, reflecting strong structural integrity and effective restraint systems. The SUV performed exceptionally in both the frontal offset deformable barrier test (15.66/16) and the side movable deformable barrier test (16/16). Side pole impact results were also rated satisfactory. Standard fitments such as six airbags, seatbelt pretensioners, load limiters, and ESC contributed to this high score.

Interestingly, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris secured the 4th spot in terms of adult safety points, scoring 31.66 out of 32. This impressive performance places it right behind the Tata Harrier EV, Mahindra XEV 9e, and Mahindra BE 6, all of which achieved the full 32 points. With a strong 43 out of 49 in child occupant protection, the Victoris has reaffirmed itself as one of the safest SUVs in India, standing tall alongside other five-star rated models like Tata Punch EV, Mahindra Thar Roxx, and Skoda Kylaq.

Victoris Child Safety Excellence

New Victoris also delivered a robust performance in child occupant protection, scoring 43 out of 49 points. It achieved a perfect dynamic score of 24/24 and 12/12 for CRS installation, confirming compatibility with ISOFIX child restraint systems. Vehicle assessment in this category earned 7/13 points. Together, these results ensure strong all-round protection for younger passengers.

Standard Safety Assist Features

Maruti Suzuki has equipped the Victoris with a wide range of safety technologies across all variants. These include Electronic Stability Control (ESC), pedestrian protection systems, side curtain airbags, and seat belt reminders. The SUV also features a 360-degree HD camera system, ADAS Level 2 features, and tyre pressure monitoring system on higher trims, reinforcing its safety-first approach.

With a crash test weight of 1,549 kg and advanced body engineering, the Victoris demonstrates Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to meeting global safety benchmarks while catering to Indian driving conditions.