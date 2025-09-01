Maruti Victoris SUV Name On Official Website – Launch 3rd Sep

Maruti Suzuki’s much-anticipated new SUV, scheduled for launch on 3rd September 2025, has had its name leaked online ahead of the official reveal. The SUV, internally codenamed Y17, will reportedly be called Victoris. The leak surfaced from Maruti Suzuki’s own official website, with the name briefly appearing in Google search results, effectively confirming the identity of the brand’s latest compact SUV challenger.

Maruti Victoris SUV – Positioned Between Brezza and Grand Vitara

Planned for sale via Maruti’s Arena dealerships, Victoris will be positioned between the Brezza and the Grand Vitara in the company’s SUV lineup. The model is underpinned by Suzuki’s Global-C platform, the same architecture used in the Grand Vitara. This platform-sharing approach is expected to reduce production costs while allowing Victoris to carry forward many features already proven on the Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder.

Dimensionally, Victoris is likely to be slightly longer than the Grand Vitara’s 4,345 mm length. This would place it directly against rivals such as the Hyundai Creta (4,330 mm) and Kia Seltos (4,365 mm). With competitors like the upcoming 2026 Kia Seltos facelift, Skoda Kushaq facelift and Volkswagen Taigun facelift also in the pipeline, Victoris will need to stand out with space, features, and pricing. A longer body is expected to free up additional boot space, addressing a key factor for family buyers.

Powertrain Options

Maruti Victoris will borrow its engines from the Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder. These include the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 103 PS and 139 Nm, offered with both 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearboxes, with optional Suzuki AllGrip AWD. A 1.5-litre strong hybrid powertrain with a combined output of 115.5 PS paired with an e-CVT gearbox will also be on offer. To further widen its appeal, Victoris will come with a CNG variant, delivering 88 PS in CNG mode.

Arena Dealership Advantage

While the Grand Vitara is retailed through Nexa outlets, its relatively limited reach has been considered one of the reasons it hasn’t matched the Hyundai Creta’s volumes. Victoris, however, will be sold via Arena dealerships, which number over 3,000 across India, making it accessible to a much larger customer base.

This strategy could give Victoris a significant advantage, not just in urban centres but also in tier-2 and tier-3 markets. A Toyota-badged sibling is also expected to follow, further broadening the appeal of this platform. Victoris will also be considered for select overseas markets.

Compact SUV Segment Outlook

The arrival of Victoris comes at a time when the compact SUV market is highly competitive. The Hyundai Creta continues to lead the segment with over 37% share, and from January to July 2025, it has been India’s best-selling car overall. Whether Maruti’s wider Arena reach, aggressive pricing, and multiple powertrain options will help Victoris mount a stronger challenge remains to be seen. The official reveal of the Victoris name and full details will take place on 3rd September 2025.