Maruti Victoris To Be Launched As Suzuki Across In Select Export Markets

With India’s growing prowess in manufacturing high-quality products at competitive prices, more of Japan’s export-oriented production is shifting to India

Maruti recently launched the Victoris SUV, its second offering in the compact SUV segment. With the combination of Victoris and existing Grand Vitara, Maruti has more firepower to challenge dominant rivals like Hyundai Creta. In addition to the domestic market, Victoris will also aggressively target export markets. Let’s get more details on this story.

Maruti Victoris export strategy

As of now, Maruti’s compact SUV offering, the Grand Vitara, is exported to around 60 countries. Victoris will target a larger geography, covering more than 100 countries globally. There are similar plans for the e-Vitara and its exports have already commenced. In August, the first batch of e-Vitara, comprising more than 2,900 units, were shipped to Europe from Pipavav Port in Gujarat.

Shipments were made to 12 European countries including the UK, Germany, France, Norway, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden, Netherlands, Hungary, Austria, Iceland and Belgium. The same markets are likely to be covered by Maruti Victoris as well. In addition to Europe, Victoris and e-Vitara will cover various other destinations across Asia, Middle East, South and Central America and Africa.

Interestingly, a source has tipped that in select overseas markets (GCC and Africa), the Victoris will be sold under the Suzuki Across badge. This is noteworthy, as Suzuki already retails a larger, premium SUV called Across in Europe, based on Toyota RAV4. If this goes ahead, Suzuki could be looking to leverage the Across branding more widely, while carefully positioning the two SUVs in different regions.

As Japan is shifting more of its export-oriented production to India, Maruti’s share in exports is rising. In August 2025, Maruti exported a total of 36,538 cars. This is around 20% of the company’s total sales of 1.8 lakh units in the month. This is a significant increase in exports, as compared to 14% of total sales registered in FY24. In terms of overall car exports from India, Maruti’s share was at 40% in FY25. With new models like Victoris, Maruti will further augment its export capabilities.

Maruti already exports several of its models across various global locations. The list includes cars like Fronx, Jimny, Dzire, Baleno, Swift, Ertiga, Celerio, S-Presso, Eeco, Ciaz, Grand Vitara, Alto, Brezza, Ignis, XL6 and WagonR. Fronx is currently the most exported Maruti car. It recently achieved the 1 lakh exports milestone. Fronx is exported to over 80 countries and has witnessed strong demand in Japan.

Maruti Victoris / Suzuki Across – Designed to suit global needs

To ensure that Victoris gets the desired market response across export markets, Maruti had taken inputs from various stakeholders. It included feedback from teams in Maruti’s overseas network. These inputs were implemented during the design phase, which has finally resulted in the development of a truly global product. Following this approach is critical, as Maruti will be keen on further improving its share in car exports from India.

Victoris seems to have good potential for the domestic market as well. It has USPs such as the first Maruti car to be equipped with Level 2 ADAS. Crash test ratings have also been announced with the Victoris scoring 5-stars in BNCAP tests. The SUV has sporty styling and packs in a comprehensive range of premium and hi-tech features. Maruti Victoris is expected to be offered in the price range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh.