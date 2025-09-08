Maruti Victoris vs Grand Vitara – Features, Size, Tech, Safety, Mileage

Maruti Victoris is set apart from the Grand Vitara in terms of safety as the former receives Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite and 5-star Bharat NCAP rating

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the new Victoris, its latest offering in the highly competitive and much in demand sub 4 meter SUV segment. The new Victoris is positioned between Brezza and Grand Vitara in the company lineup. In an earlier post we compared the Victoris with Hyundai Creta. Here, we assess how this model will take on another well-loved compact SUV, this time from its own company portfolio.

Maruti Victoris vs Maruti Grand Vitara

Maruti Victoris and Grand Vitara can be considered strikingly similar to each other. While the Victoris will be sold via Arena dealerships, the Vitara is on sale through NEXA showrooms. The Victoris is being offered in 6 variants of Lxi, Vxi, Zxi, Zxi(O), Zxi Plus and Zxi (O) Plus. The Grand Vitara is available in Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha.

Where pricing is concerned, the Grand Vitara is currently offered in a price range of Rs 11.42-20.68 lakh. Victoris prices have not yet been revealed, but estimates put it in the Rs 9.75-20 lakh price range. Considering the fact that it also gains in a number of features over the Grand Vitara, this makes it a more affordable option between the two.

In terms of dimensions, while the Victoris and Grand Vitara are similar in terms of width at 1,795mm and ride on the same 2,600mm long wheelbase, there is a 15mm difference in length with the Victoris standing at 4,360mm as compared to the Grand Vitara that measures 4,345mm long. The Victoris also gains in height at 1,655mm which is 10mm over the 1,645mm height seen on the Grand Vitara. Where boot space is concerned, the company has positioned the CNG tank of the Victoris on the underside thereby not compromising boot capacity. This CNG tank is located in the boot of the Grand Vitara, leading to lower luggage capacity.

There are also some differences in their features as well with the Victoris gaining some more on board equipment. Exteriors, which show off LED lighting at the front and rear of both vehicles see front LED fog lamps on the newer offering only. The cabin too is more updated on the new Victoris with a dual tone colour scheme of black and off white as against an all-black theme seen on the Vitara. Updates also include 64 colour ambient lighting and vanity mirrors for front passengers which is exclusive to the new Victoris.

The Victoris gets a larger digital driver display measuring 10.25 inches over the 7 inch unit seen on the Grand Vitara. The Victoris also gets a powered tailgate with gesture control while sharing other features with the Grand Vitara. Victoris infotainment system is also larger with a 10.1 inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8-speaker Infinity sound system with subwoofer and a Dolby Atmos surround sound system. It gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car technology and Alexa connectivity. The Grand Vitara sports a significantly smaller 9 inch touchscreen infotainment system along with 6-speaker Clarion sound system, though it also shares wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with connected car technology.

Setting the new Maruti Victoris above the Grand Vitara in terms of safety is the fact that the newer offering now comes in with Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). This is the first Maruti car to receive this feature. The new Victoris also flaunts a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, due to which it could be considered as a safer of the two options. Grand Vitara has not yet been crash tested.

Similarities in Engine Lineup – Fuel Efficiency Varies

Both Victoris and Grand Vitara share the same engines. These include 1.5 liter strong hybrid, 1.5 liter mild hybrid petrol and a 1.5 liter petrol + CNG options. They also share transmission options of e-CVT, 5 speed MT / 6 speed AT and a 5 speed MT with front wheel drive. However, despite this fact, there is a difference in fuel efficiency. On the Victoris, the 1.5 liter strong hybrid engine is estimated to offer 28.65 km/l which is lower at 27.97 km/l on the Grand Vitara. Similarly, fuel efficiency is at 27.02 km/kg on the petrol/CNG powertrain of the Victoris which currently stands at 26.6 km/kg on the Grand Vitara. Conversely, with the torque converter gearbox, it is the Grand Vitara that offers improved fuel efficiency with the AWD setup (0.13 km/l).

So while both the Victoris and Grand Vitara share a large number of features and on board technology, the fact that the Victoris offers richer features, better safety equipment and improved mileage, makes it a more attractive option. There is also the fact that Victoris is also set to be priced at a more attractive price point, thanks to its Arena distribution channel.