Maruti Victoris vs Hyundai Creta – Specs, Features, Equipment

Maruti Suzuki’s new flagship Victoris, 5 seater SUV, is set to rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, and the likes

The compact SUV segment in India currently has Hyundai Creta in the lead along with Toyota HyRyder following in quick succession. Maruti Suzuki has its presence in this segment with the Grand Vitara. However there will soon be added rivalry with the new Victoris which is set to launch shortly after its recent unveiling.

Here we compare the new Maruti Victoris with the Hyundai Creta in terms of price, dimensions, features and on-board equipment. One striking fact that comes to the fore is that the new Victoris is now coming in with Level-2 ADAS. It becomes the first-ever product of the brand to receive this technology. The Victoris has also been bestowed with the highest safety rating in crash tests conducted by Bharat NCAP. It receives a 5 Star rating both in Adult and Child Occupant Protection making it among the safest SUVs in its segment.

Price Differences

Maruti Victoris, the new flagship SUV from Maruti Suzuki ARENA dealer network is expect to be priced in a similar range as the Grand Vitara. This would mark it in a more affordable range of Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 18.5 lakh, ex-showroom. Its strongest competitor, Hyundai Creta currently retails at prices between Rs 11.11 lakh and Rs 20.92 lakh (ex-showroom).

Dimensions

With both the Maruti Victoris and Hyundai Creta featuring in the compact SUV segment, includes models between 4.2 and 4.4 meters in length, the two rivals see very marginal difference with the Victoris being somewhat extended in length at 4,360mm, a 30mm difference from 4,330mm length of the Creta.

Victoris is also wider by 5mm at 1,795mm while it gets a 20mm higher stance at 1,655mm over the Creta that stands 1,635mm in height. However, the Hyundai Creta rides on a longer wheelbase at 2,610mm, 10mm more than the 2,600mm wheelbase of the Victoris.

Exterior and Interior Features

Another area of comparison is the features that both the Victoris and Creta show off to get better standing against each other. Here it is seen that the Victoris scores in terms of better lighting. It gets auto LED projector headlamps which also receive follow me home function. The Creta on the other hand misses this feature with quad beam LED headlights.

The Victoris also shows off Connected LED taillights, LED positioning lamps, LED DRLs (which also double up as turn indicators and Front LED fog lamps. The Creta is seen with LED DRLs, LED sequential indicators and position lamps along with Connected LED taillights.

Both the rivals receive 17 inch alloy wheels which on the Victoris are machine finished but are diamond cut on the Creta. Common features between the two are body coloured door handles and ORVMs, roof rails and shark fin antenna though the Victoris scores in terms of a rear spoiler and silver-finished front and rear skid plates.

The cabin appears to be better done up on the new Maruti Victoris. It gets an all-black colour scheme with bronze accents as against a grey coloured interior of the Creta. The Victoris sports 64 colour ambient lighting as against Amber blue lighting seen on the Creta. Features of the Victoris also extend to vanity mirrors for front passengers and front well illumination, both of which are found missing on the Hyundai Creta.

It is also where technology is concerned that the Maruti Victoris scores slightly higher than the Hyundai Creta. Both receive 10.25 inch digital driver display and AC with rear vents, along with ventilated front seats. However, the Victoris is set to capture more attention with a powered tailgate with gesture control, rear window sunshade, puddle lamps, auto folding ORVMs, head up display unit, air purifier with PM 2.5 air filter and 45 W and 15 W Type-C USB charging ports both at the front and rear.

In terms of infotainment, both models are on par with a 10.1 inch touchscreen infotainment system and 8 speaker sound system. The Victoris sees an Infinity system with subwoofer and Dolby Atmos surround sound system as against a Bose system seen on the Creta. Other features common to both rivals are connected car technology, voice assistant, OTA updates, and steering mounted controls.

Safety Features

An area where the Maruti Victoris and Hyundai Creta share common features are in terms of safety. Both score high in this area with 6 airbags offered as standard, Level-2 ADAS and 360 degree camera. Front and rear parking sensors are also a common feature along with electronic parking brake, and tyre pressure monitoring system. The Victoris however sports an Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS) for strong-hybrid only and a Tyre repair kit that is found missing on its Creta rival.

Engine and Transmission

It is in terms of engine and transmission options that the two rivals differ strongly. The Maruti Victoris draws its power via 3 engine options. The 1.5 liter petrol hybrid makes 103 hp power and 139 Nm torque. The 1.5 liter petrol hybrid offers 116 hp power and 141 Nm torque while the 1.5 liter petrol/CNG unit makes 88 hp power and 122 Nm torque. The transmission options include 5 speed MT, 6 speed AT, and e-CVT.

Hyundai Creta also seen three engine options, which are more powerful. The 1.5 liter naturally aspirated engine is capable of 115 hp power and 144 Nm torque. The 1.5 liter turbo petrol makes 160 hp and 253 Nm torque. It also gets a diesel engine option with the 1.5 liter diesel engine offering 116 hp and 250 Nm torque. Transmission options include a 6 speed MT, CVT, 7 speed DCT, and 6 speed automatic. The Creta however is only offered with a front-wheel-drive layout while the Maruti Victoris gets a front-wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) offered exclusively on its 1.5 liter petrol mild-hybrid offering.