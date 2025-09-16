Maruti Victoris Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Grand Vitara – Prices Compared

Affordably priced and available via the wider-networked Arena outlets, Maruti Victoris is expected to emerge a bestseller in the compact SUV segment

To challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and aggressively target export markets, Maruti Suzuki has launched the all-new Victoris SUV. Introductory prices start at Rs 10.49 lakh, making it one of the most affordable SUVs in its class. With the combo of Victoris and Grand Vitara, Maruti can capture a larger chunk of the compact SUV segment. Let’s compare prices of Maruti Victoris Vs. Hyundai Creta Vs. Grand Vitara to understand which SUV offers the best value.

Maruti Victoris vs. Creta vs. Grand Vitara – Petrol variants

Engine options for Victoris and Grand Vitara are the same – 1.5-litre smart hybrid petrol and 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol. CNG option is also available, similar to the Grand Vitara. In comparison, Hyundai Creta is offered with three engine options – a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel.

Victoris smart hybrid petrol engine comes with transmission options of 5MT and 6AT. AllGrip Select (6AT) is available with the top smart hybrid variants. Victoris smart hybrid variants are available in the price range of Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 19.21 lakh. The manual top variant ZXi+ (O) is available at Rs 15.81 lakh. Automatic variants start at Rs 13.35 lakh, with the top variant priced at Rs 17.76 lakh. The AllGrip Select variants are ZXI+ and ZXI+ (O), priced at Rs 18.63 lakh and Rs 19.21 lakh, respectively.

Maruti Grand Vitara smart hybrid petrol range starts with the Sigma MT variant, priced at Rs 11.42 lakh. That’s around Rs 92,000 more than the Victoris base variant. Automatic range starts with Delta AT, priced at Rs 13.93 lakh. This is Rs 57,000 more than the respective automatic variant of Victoris. Grand Vitara Alpha AllGrip and Alpha (O) AllGrip are priced at Rs 19.20 lakh and Rs 19.80 lakh, respectively. Here again, folks buying the respective Victoris AllGrip variants can make significant savings.

Hyundai Creta petrol range starts at Rs 11.11 lakh. The petrol IVT is available at a starting price of Rs 15.99 lakh. Creta has two options for the 1.5-litre turbo petrol – SX (O) and SX (O) DT – both paired with a 7-speed DCT transmission. These are priced at Rs 20.19 lakh and Rs 20.34 lakh.

Victoris strong hybrid Vs. Grand Vitara strong hybrid price comparison

Maruti Victoris strong hybrid range starts with the VXi, priced at Rs 16.37 lakh. The top strong hybrid variant is priced at Rs 19.98 lakh. Maruti Grand Vitara strong hybrid range starts with the Delta+, priced at Rs 16.99 lakh. The top strong hybrid variant, Alpha+ (O), is priced at Rs 20.68 lakh. Customers buying the Victoris strong hybrid variants can thus save around Rs 62,000 and Rs 70,000, respectively.

Victoris CNG Vs. Grand Vitara CNG price comparison

Three CNG variants are on offer with the Victoris – LXi, VXi and ZXi. These are priced at Rs 11.49 lakh, Rs 12.79 lakh and Rs 14.56 lakh. In comparison, Grand Vitara has two CNG options – Delta MT CNG and Zeta MT CNG. These are priced at Rs 13.48 lakh and Rs 15.78 lakh, respectively. As is evident, customers choosing the Victoris CNG variants can make significant savings.

Creta diesel prices

While Creta does not have strong hybrid and CNG options, it benefits from a diesel engine option. Creta diesel is offered with transmission options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. The diesel manual variants are available at a starting price of Rs 12.68 lakh, whereas the diesel automatic range starts at Rs 15.96 lakh.