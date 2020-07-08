Maruti WagonR electric (XL5 EV) resumes testing – Spied in Gurgaon

Maruti Suzuki might launch the WagonR Electric in early 2021 with sales limited to select cities

It is not news that Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is working on an all-electric variant of the WagonR ‘tallboy’ hatchback. At the moment, the Indian automotive market has got only three EVs in the four-wheeler segment: Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona. On the other hand, Mahindra will soon introduce the eXUV300 or XUV300 Electric as a direct rival to the Tata Nexon EV.

Maruti Suzuki states that it has entered into a new phase of eco-friendly business strategy with a wide range of CNG products. Furthermore, the company has ditched its entire diesel line-up ahead of BS6 emission norms. Products such as the Vitara Brezza and S-Cross, which were previously available only in diesel formats, presently come with a 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine.

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki WagonR Electric is based on a premium ‘XL5’ line of the hatchback — much like the old WagonR and its Stingray version. It was spotted on multiple occasions across the lengths of India and lately, the prototypes seem to be significantly closer to the final production avatar albeit camouflaged.

RushLane reader Rakshit Yadav has spotted yet another WagonR or XL5 electric test mule; this time in Gurgaon. The car was accompanied by a Maruti Suzuki Swift (also a test mule; wore a serial number) with several cosmetic accessories installed. Major automakers in the country had resumed operations as soon as the government eased down its COVID-19 lockdown protocols.

As you may observe, this particular WagonR Electric rides on the Maruti Suzuki Ignis’ 15-inch 5-spoke wheels. It is unsure at the moment whether this would be the same choice of wheels for production.

Maruti Suzuki supposedly plans to launch the all-electric WagonR in early 2021. It will initially come in a cab or ‘Tour’ variant before entering the passenger vehicle market via select showrooms. Without a direct rival, the WagonR EV could possibly remain one of the most affordable electric four-wheelers in the country for quite some time.

So far, minimal information is available about the Maruti Suzuki WagonR Electric. Basic equipment list includes digital instrument console, automatic climate control, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, etc. The powertrain, featuring regenerative braking, promises a real-world range of almost 130km on a full charge. Fast-charging might be available as part of the standard package. One can expect an ex-showroom starting price of roughly Rs 8 lakh.