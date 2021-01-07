2021 Maruti WagonR Subscribe At Rs 13k – Most Affordable Maruti To Lease

Maruti Subscription Plans offer 10 models across 8 cities in India – Monthly subscription cost start at Rs.12,722 per month

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, leading automakers in India have added new cars to their ‘Subscription Plans’. These subscription plans are reserved to buyers in the cities of Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai and Ahmedabad.

The earlier lineup included the Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga sold via the company’s ARENA dealerships and the Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 sold through the more premium NEXA outlets in the said cities. Now the company has added three more models of the WagonR, Ignis and S-Cross which can also be bought via the Subscribe Plan.

Maruti Subscription Plans

Customers will need to pay Rs.12,722 for the WagonR LXi while the Ignis Sigma variant can be had at a monthly plan of Rs.13,772 for a 49 month tenure. The cars are being offered in white and black number plate, registered in the name of the customer across these cities. By paying this subscription amount, the customer can avail of a brand new car without actually owning it.

The customer will pay an all inclusive monthly fee that covers all costs of maintenance, 24×7 roadside assistance and insurance. The plans are offered in options of 24, 36 and 48 months and on the completion of this period, the customer is offered the option to extend, upgrade to a more premium vehicle or buy the car at market price.

The Subscription Plans from Maruti Suzuki were introduced in mid 2020. It was put forth as a viable option to those buyers who wanted a new vehicle but did not want to invest large amounts. The plans offer both flexibility of tenure and zero down payment benefits to the customer who can also avail free maintenance for the duration of the tenure.

Record New Enquiries

The introduction of the program itself received much response from customers with over 6,600 enquiries in the first few months of launch, Maruti Suzuki has partnered with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services India, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, Japan, for this car subscription plan.

Orix takes care of vehicle maintenance, insurance coverage and road side assistance through Maruti Suzuki’s dealer channel. Though this subscription plan is offered in only 10 cities as on date, the company plans to expand this scheme to 40-60 cities over the next 2-3 years.

Besides Maruti Suzuki, other automakers such as Toyota, Volkswagen, Skoda, Hyundai and Jeep also offer car leasing services. This type of scheme has found favour among millennial who wish to upgrade their cars to the latest model, especially with the flexible tenure that starts off at 12 months. It is also beneficial to the company to strengthen their portfolio with added products.