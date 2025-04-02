Maruti WagonR No 1 Selling Car For 4th Consecutive Financial Year

While Tata Punch is the country’s best-selling car for calendar year 2024, Maruti Suzuki still holds the crown as the maker of India’s best-selling car where financial year sales are concerned. We’re talking about WagonR, which is a popular choice for budget conscious buyers in India.

Owing to its tall-boy design, affordable pricing, versatile powertrain choices and the mighty backing of Maruti Suzuki brand, WagonR is a sales phenomenon. This hatchback has been crowned India’s best-selling passenger vehicle for Financial Year 2024-25 and continues the streak for 4th consecutive year.

Maruti WagonR No 1 Selling Car In FY 2024-25

For four consecutive financial years (FY 2021-22, FY 2022-23, FY 2023-24 and FY 2024-25), Maruti Suzuki WagonR has ruled the Indian market by achieving highest-ever sales numbers in passenger vehicle segment. The company even mentioned that one in every four customer chooses to purchase a WagonR, which demonstrates this vehicle’s popularity and acceptance.

Putting numbers for context, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,98,451 WagonR units in India in Financial Year 2024-25, making it India’s highest-selling car. This yields a monthly average sales of 16,537 units for WagonR, which is quite impressive, considering the market shift towards SUVs and buyers’ affinity towards more premium vehicles.

Ever since it has been launched, Maruti Suzuki has sold 33.7 lakh WagonR hatchbacks in India. The company has continually updated WagonR to keep it relevant in Indian market. It gets two engine options, a 1.0L 3-cylinder and a 1.2L 4-cylinder, along with manual and automatic gearbox options as well as Petrol and Petrol+CNG fuel options too.

Where features and creature comforts are concerned, Maruti Suzuki offers a decent kit to keep buyers satisfied and maintain affordable prices. Notable features include anti-lock brakes (ABS), stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, dual airbags as standard, a 7-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering mounted audio control and more.

Statement from Maruti Suzuki

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “WagonR’s sustained leadership in the Indian automotive market underscores strong customer trust and an unmatched value proposition over 25 years. Our focus on innovation and customer-centricity has ensured that the WagonR remains a top choice for Indian families.

In fact, 1 in every 4 WagonR customers returns to repurchase India’s highest-selling car, a reflection of its widespread appeal and the confidence our customers place in the brand.” He further added, “Hatchbacks are an integral pillar of India’s automobile industry.

The WagonR’s consistent leadership, securing its position as the highest-selling vehicle for four consecutive years, underscores the significance of this segment in driving long-term industry growth. Looking ahead, this segment will continue to be a cornerstone in spreading the joy of mobility to every Indian household.”