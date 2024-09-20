Maruti WagonR Waltz Edition Launch Price Rs 5.65 Lakh – More Style, Features

The new WagonR Waltz Limited Edition comes in with feature enhancements along with updated interiors and most of all a reverse parking camera

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Waltz Limited Edition has been launched, adding some freshness to the product just ahead of the festive season in India. This limited edition is priced at Rs 5,64,671 lakh (ex-showroom). It is being presented across fuel and transmission options of LXi, VXi and ZXi variants.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR, a high selling hatchback, was the bestselling model in its segment in August 2024. It has been a success ever since it was launched in 1999. It continues to garner much attention in spite of growing competition, trusted by over 32.5 lakh customers in the country. The WagonR currently commands a 64% market share in its segment.

Maruti WagonR Waltz Limited Edition

Getting back to the new Limited Edition that has just been launched, the new WagonR Waltz sports some exciting exterior and interior updates over the regular model. Where its exterior makeup is concerned, the new WagonR sports fog lamps with fog lamp garnish, wheel arch cladding, side body moulding, and a chrome grille.

It also receives side skirts, and new bumper protectors as a part of its exterior update. The interiors of the Maruti WagonR Waltz Limited Edition also sees some interesting updates. These include new floor mats, a styling kit and a 6.2 inch touchscreen music system. The infotainment system comes in with Bluetooth connectivity.

Safety aboard the Waltz Limited Edition is also updated. These are via a new security system and reverse parking camera. Safety equipment such as dual airbags, traction control, hill hold assist, ABS, EBD and ESC continue to ensure better passenger protection and enhanced driving experience.

Maruti WagonR Waltz Limited Edition offered in three variants of Lxi, VXi, and ZXi, sees no change in its engine lineup. It draws its power via two engine choices of 1.0 liter and 1.2 liter K Series, Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engines with Idle Start Stop (ISS) technologies.

These engines get mated to manual and AMT transmissions which Maruti Suzuki calls as AGS. It is presented with a CNG option as well which are being offered in 1.0 liter engine with manual transmission option.

Maruti WagonR Sales Performance Through the Ages

Getting back to the legendary Maruti WagonR, it was launched in 1999 and achieved its first 10 lakh unit sales in 2012. It later on went on to the 10 lakh sales milestone in 2017. Sales escalated even further in the years to follow and touched the 30 lakh unit sales pitch in 2023.

The WagonR which is sold via Arena showrooms, compete with the Swift, Baleno and Alto from its own brand. It also takes on the Hyundai i10 NIOS and i20 while it is also an able competitor to the Tata Tiago and Toyota Glanza.