Maruti XL5 Spied Undisguised With Toyota Logo – Toyota WagonR Launch Soon?

Maruti has been testing a new variant of WagonR for many months now – Recently, this test mule was spotted with Toyota badge

Suzuki-Toyota partnership has seen the launch of Glanza and Urban Cruiser. These are rebadged Maruti Baleno and Brezza respectively. Of the total Toyota car sales in India, 40-45% units sold are via these rebadge cars. Not only Toyota is selling these rebadged cars in India, they are also exporting them to many countries.

The rebadge program is going to extend further to Ciaz and Ertiga as well, in the coming months. But there could be one more car which is likely to be added to the rebadge list and that is WagonR.

Maruti XL5 Or Toyota WagonR

WagonR is one of the best-selling cars in India – registering average sales of 18k units in the last 6 months. Adding this to the Toyota lineup will give Toyota a further boost in sales.

Over the past few months, a new variant of the WagonR has been on test. This variant was believed to be called XL5 upon launch – a more premium variant of WagonR which was expected to be retailed via NEXA. Now, the first undisgused photos of this WagonR variant have been leaked, credit to MRD Cars.

Design

For starters, Toyota WagonR receives a new set of bumpers, a new front grille design, LED DRL and projector headlamps. It will also be fitted with larger 15” alloys wheels as also seen on the Ignis, LED tail lamps and LED high mounted stop lamps.

The current Maruti WagonR sits on 14” steel wheels with no alloy wheels on offer. New plastic cladding will be seen all around while the new Toyota WagonR – giving it a SUVish stance. Just like existing WagonR, the Toyota version will also be positioned on Maruti Heartect platform.

Interiors of the new WagonR were spied earlier. Compared to Maruti WagonR, these get updated with more premium fittings in the Toyota WagonR. It could receive a dark colour scheme as seen on the Maruti XL6, while new features could be added so as to set the new WagonR apart from its current generation model.

Engine Options

It is also to be noted that Maruti and Toyota have plans to launch a small electric car in India. MRD Cars in their video state that the test mule had engine sound, thus ruling out the option of electric motor in the above test mule. Maruti Suzuki WagonR is currently offered with a choice of 1.0 liter and 1.2 liter petrol engine options.

The 1.0 liter petrol engine is rated at 67 hp power at 5,500 rpm and 90 Nm torque at 3,500 rpm while the 1.2 liter engine delivers 82 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm torque at 4,200 rpm. Transmission options include manual as well as AMT. The new Toyota WagonR premium offering is likely to get only the 1.2 liter K Series petrol engine.