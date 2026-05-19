Maruti YMC, Brezza FL, Baleno FL Spied Testing Together – Details

Maruti’s second BEV after the eVitara, the YMC is expected to be launched later this year or in 2027

Maruti Suzuki is working on three new vehicles and all three of them were spied testing together in a rare occurrence. We’re talking about the Brezza facelift, Baleno facelift and the upcoming mid-size SUV by Maruti Suzuki, speculated to be their upcoming YMC EV which will expand the utilization of its Heartect-e / 27PL dedicated EV skateboard architecture.

Internally codenamed YMC, Maruti’s first-ever electric MPV will take on rivals like Kia Carens Clavis EV and Mahindra XEV 9S. Test mules of Maruti YMC have been spotted frequently in recent weeks. The most interesting of these three test mules is definitely the YMC EV (not confirmed). Let’s take a closer look at it.

Maruti YMC – Exterior profile

From the front, Maruti YMC appears to share styling cues with the eVitara. The tight-fitting camouflage reveals the shape of a layered bumper design similar to that of the eVitara. The slatted design of the lower grille is also a close match to that of the eVitara. Lighting elements could be entirely new and adopt a more conventional styling approach.

Side profile has squared wheel arches and what appear to be aero-optimized wheels. Panels have a largely flat profile and the MPV uses conventional door handles. The window line runs almost parallel to the ground and the roof has a slightly tapering profile towards the rear. The ground clearance seems adequate for a vehicle meant for on-road environments. Windows appear mostly standard size for this segment.

At the rear, the test mule has a rear wiper, a slightly raked windshield, a flat boot lid and a chunky bumper. Any unique aspects are well-hidden under the heavy camouflage. Inside, the YMC could borrow a number of features from the eVitara. Top variants are expected to get integrated infotainment and instrument screens, automatic AC, reclining seats, wireless charger and panoramic sunroof.

A robust safety kit is expected, which will include Level 2 ADAS. It could have features like automatic emergency braking (AEB), lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring and forward collision warning. Standard safety package could include features like 7 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, hill hold control, electronic stability program and multi-collision braking.

Performance, range, pricing

Maruti YMC could borrow its powertrain components from the eVitara. The latter utilizes Lithium Ferrophosphate (LFP) battery pack options of 48.8 kWh and 61.1 kWh. With the larger battery pack, the YMC could offer a range of more than 500 km. However, as compared to eVitara that uses an FWD setup, the YMC could get a rear-wheel drive (RWD) configuration. The latter is usually a preferred choice for hauling heavier loads.

A competitive price point is expected for the upcoming Maruti YMC 7-seater electric MPV. Starting price could be around Rs 17 lakh, whereas top variants could cost around Rs 25 lakh. Rival Kia Carens Clavis EV is available at a starting price of Rs 17.99 lakh. Mahindra XEV 9S has a price tag of Rs 19.95 lakh. The top variant is priced at Rs 30.20 lakh. Just like the eVitara, the upcoming YMC will be targeted at both domestic and international markets.







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