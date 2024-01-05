Maruti YY8 Electric SUV Launch Plan 2024 – 1.5 Lakh Production Target (Scoop)

Maruti YY8 will be made at Suzuki’s Gujarat plant and will also spawn a Toyota derivative

Maruti has been running several test mules of Japan-spec WagonR electric all over the country for a while now. It was initially expected that the country’s leading automaker will foray into EV space with its popular econo-hatchback, however, we have learnt that Maruti’s debut electric vehicle is going to be a mass market mini SUV.

Maruti YY8 Electric SUV

Maruti has green lighted a new electric SUV project, codenamed YY8. Information about the upcoming Maruti YY8 (codename) is scarce as of now but it will adopt an SUV-ish body with compact footprints. We expect it to compete with the future EV variant of the brisk selling Tata Punch.

While technical specifications are still under wraps, the Maruti YY8 electric crossover will benefit from Suzuki’s partnership with Toyota. This would mean, the vehicle in question will also be sold with Toyota branding both in India and in select overseas markets.

Touted to be ready for the market sometime in 2024 (with a possible debut at the Auto Expo), the electric mini SUV from Maruti will be manufactured at Suzuki’s Gujarat plant. It looks like both Maruti and Toyota have aggressive sales targets for this vehicle, as the expected production target per year is 1.5 lakh units.

Clearly, the OEMs are betting on accelerated EV adoption in the country, facilitated by current and future incentives from state and central governments. The charging infrastructure across the country is also expected to grow at a strong pace in the coming years.

Maruti Electric SUV Architecture

With Suzuki’s lightweight Heartect and Toyota’s DNGA at disposal, it is unclear which architecture will the Maruti YY8 adopt. Both platforms are versatile and EV compatible. The Heartect is already heavily localized in India with a well established supply chain apparatus, making for a short time-to-market.

On the other hand, Toyota’s DNGA has a better benefit due to economies of scale on a global level. This architecture is likely to be the basis of upcoming Toyota / Maruti SUV to rival Hyundai Creta. If that is the case, it implies that Toyota has already managed to localize this architecture to meet mass-market price targets in India.

We expect the electric mini SUV to be priced under INR 10 lakhs. Drive range of around 250-350 kms should be a good place to start for an entry-level EV in India. The lithium-ion battery is most likely to be sourced locally from the Toshiba facility which is also located in Gujarat. All major OEMs are working intensely on their respective mass-market electric vehicles for India and we expect to see an avalanche of new launches as we approach the middle part of this decade.