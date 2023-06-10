Maruti’s Innova HyCross version – Engage MPV spied outside company plant

Maruti could name this new Innova Hycross based MPV as ‘Engage’ as per a recent trademarked registration

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has been working on a premium MPV based on the Innova Hycross. Now it is finally set to launch3. Positioned as the company’s flagship model, this new MPV can go by the name ‘Engage’ as per a recently filed trademark.

New Maruti Engage will be manufactured by Toyota, supplied to Maruti Suzuki and sold via its NEXA dealerships. It may be recalled that Maruti had earlier supplied the Glanza and Brezza as a part of its agreement with Toyota. Toyota currently supplies the Grand Vitara and will soon share Innova Hycross with Maruti.

Maruti Engage Premium MPV

Where its design elements are concerned, the new Engage MPV will be set apart from the Toyota Hycross on which it is based. It will get a new front grille which boasts of a honeycomb mesh design and chrome accents. It also gets two chrome bars positioned across the grille extending to the headlamps at both ends.

A revised front bumper design, LED head and tail lamps with Three Point LED DRLs, squared wheel arches, distinctive body cladding, blacked out pillars and alloy wheels will also be a part of its exterior makeup. Take a look at the latest spy shots of the upcoming Maruti Engage, which was spied testing outside the company plant.

Maruti's new MPV (Innova HyCross rebadge) spotted testing near the brand's factory. It will be unveiled on 5th July 2023 and will come with some exterior & interior design changes! pic.twitter.com/sKSfKnnFxt — MotorOctane (@MotorOctane) June 9, 2023

Interiors, however, could follow the same design and features as seen on the Innova Hycross with comfortable seating in leather upholstery and powered ottoman seats. It will also sport an 8 way adjustable driver seat with memory function. Infotainment will be via a 10 inch touchscreen system while the Engage will also sport a 7 inch TFT instrument cluster.

Multi zone air conditioning, 360 degree camera, panoramic sunroof will also be features borrowed from the Toyota Innova Hycross. Safety will be via 6 SRS airbags, front and rear parking sensors, hill start assist, vehicle stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system and ADAS.

Maruti Engage – Powertrain

Positioned on Toyota TNGA-C architecture, the new Maruti Engage will borrow its engine lineup from the Innova Hycross. These will include both petrol and strong hybrid petrol options. As on date, the Hycross draws power via a 2.0 liter petrol engine making 172.99 hp power and 209 Nm torque. There is also a 2.0 liter petrol hybrid engine that offers 183.7 hp power and 188 Nm torque equipped with a 168 cell Ni-MH battery. Transmission options will include a 6 speed manual and 6 speed torque-converter automatic.

Positioned in the premium MPV segment, the new Maruti Engage will be offered in a 7/8 seater configuration like the Hycross and will find itself competing with the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus. Maruti Engage is likely to be priced in the Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh range, ex-sh.

1 of 4

Source