Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle Launch Price Rs 1.44 L – 125 Km Range

For 5 kWh battery and 10 kW motor, pricing for Matter Aera puts it at an advantage as opposed to Hop Oxo and Tork Kratos

The EV revolution seems to be inevitable. Mainstream manufacturers and startups are working relentlessly to get a share of EV sales. As of now, EVs are popularised via scooter body style, offering unisex solutions. But EV motorcycle space is heating up too. We have Hop Oxo, Tork Kratos and the likes.

A new contender has emerged in the form of Matter Aera, trying to defy paradox. Instead of offering EVs with CVT or single reduction gear, Matter Aera has a 4-speed gearbox. This is a unique proposition in Indian 2W EV space. There are four variants, two of which have been launched starting from Rs. 1.44 lakh (effective price, pan India).

Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle

For starters, Matter has planned to launch four variants. They are named Aera 4000, Aera 5000, Aera 5000+ and Aera 6000+. The variants that have been launched are Aera 5000 for Rs. 1,43,99 and Aera 5000+ for Rs. 1,53,999. Both 5000 and 5000+ come equipped with a 5 kWh battery pack. Upcoming 6000+ will be equipped with a 6 kWh battery.

This means that 4000 will be launched with a 4 kWh battery in the future and forms the entry-level variant. In terms of design, Matter Aera shoots for a sharp street bike look. Design is kept fairly straightforward and there are no attempts made to re-invent motorcycles. In this sense, it resembles regular ICE-powered street bikes with a fuel tank.

When viewed head-on, Aera comes off as muscular. Adding to this effect is a fairly wide tank with shrouds, and a belly pan. Shrouds extend downwards and flank a mesh covering a radiator used for liquid-cooling of battery and motor. Componentry includes telescopic front forks, twin shock absorbers at the rear, front petal disc and rear conventional disc brake.

Design elements include a projector headlight at front with LEDs. At the rear, the number plate and LED indicators are integrated with tyre hugger. Aera offers split seats and a neutral riding triangle as well. The 7” touchscreen instrument cluster doubles up as a small windscreen as well.

Specs & Features

5000+ is the only one to get Lifestyle Package, Connected Package and Care+ Package. Care+ is complementary for pre-booking only and Connected Package is complimentary in promotional period. Despite a wheel speed sensor for the rear wheel it only gets single-channel ABS. Connectivity options include 4G, Wifi and even Bluetooth.

Matter Aera boasts a 9-axis IMU as well, hinting that there could be cornering ABS in the future. Both 5000 and 5000+ come equipped with a 5 kWh battery pack. With a fast charger, Matter promises charging time as low as under 2 hours. Matter Aera comes with a 10 kW motor (13.41 bhp) of power, mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox.

Range promised is 125 km from a single charge. In terms of warranty, Matter is backing buyers for 3 years / unlimited km. Not just that, Matter is offering 3y of roadside assistance and 3 years of labour charge under an AMC plan. As per rivals, Matter Aera enjoys a niche as it is the only EV in India with a 4-speed manual gearbox.