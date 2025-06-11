Maurti eVitara Production Target Reduced To 8,200 From 26,500 – Here’s Why

Maruti Suzuki has been working on its maiden electric vehicle, the eVitara for a long time. Now that it is slated to launch and go into mass production at their Gujarat plant, the company is facing hurdles to meet the supply of rare earth minerals. That is due to the recent developments from China as it curbs export of a few rare earth minerals.

These developments from Dragonland have struck fears of production stoppages across the world. China’s actions are expected to create disruptions in current supply chains established across the world as these rare earth minerals are crucial in making magnets and other components in the tech industry.

Maurti eVitara Production Reduced

As per initial estimates, Maruti Suzuki had aimed to manufacture 26,512 units of their maiden eVitara electric SUV. However, the production goals have now been reduced to two-thirds of its initial estimation, which is around 8,221 units only. These 8,221 units will be manufactured between April and September, owing to supply constraints.

It has to be noted that some companies in United States of America, Japan and European Union have been able to secure licenses from Beijing and are witnessing easing supplies. Something similar is yet to happen for Indian companies.

While the company will only manufacture around 8,221 units of the planned 26,512 units between April and September 2025, Maruti Suzuki will reportedly ramp up production at their Gujarat plant post September 2025 and meet or come close to around 67k units production target by the end of March 2026 at the rate of 440 units per day.

58,728 of these units will be manufactured between October 2025 and March 2025, once the production is ramped up considerably. After the launch of Maruti Suzuki eVitara, there will be a Toyota counterpart of this vehicle called Urban Cruiser EV, which will also be manufactured at Maruti’s Gujarat plant.

Bookings & Launch

Production of eVitara and Urban Cruiser EV is solely dedicated to Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat plant and it will act as an export hub for markets like Japan and Europe. Bookings for Maruti Suzuki eVitara in India are yet to commence. With the launch of eVitara, Maruti Suzuki is likely to gain significant market share in the lucrative electric vehicle market of India where Tata Motors, Mahindra, Hyundai and MG Motor are currently operating.