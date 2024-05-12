May 2024 Week 2 Auto News Roundup – Maruti, Ford, Tata, MG Motor, Kia, Yamaha, Royal Enfield, Bajaj

Most significant development in second week of May 2024 is the new Maruti Swift, launched at a starting price of Rs 6.50 lakh

Apart from new Swift, the past week also provided glimpses of various upcoming products. Updated 2024 versions of existing models were also launched. Here’s a quick look at some of the recent developments in the auto industry.

New Maruti Swift launched

4th-gen Maruti Swift has a sportier profile and gets premium features. It has a wireless charger, a 9-inch touchscreen, rear AC vent and cruise control. Safety has been enhanced with ESC (electronic stability program) and hill hold assist. All variants get 6 airbags as standard. There’s a new engine as well, offering best-in-class mileage of 25.72 km/L.

Ford EcoSport Europe relaunch

One of the popular SUVs across multiple global markets, Ford EcoSport is expected to be relaunched in Europe. It will be available at a competitive price point and target the mass market. Launch is expected in 2025. New-gen Ford EcoSport will primarily rival the new Dacia Duster across European markets.

Altroz Racer features revealed

To challenge Hyundai i20 N Line, Tata Motors is working on the performance-oriented Altroz Racer. It will be the new flagship variant of Altroz, powered by the 120 PS turbo petrol motor borrowed from Nexon. Altroz Racer will have multiple segment-first features such as ventilated leatherette seats, a 360° camera setup and a voice-activated electric sunroof.

Nexon affordable petrol, diesel variants launched

Facing a decline in sales in April and recent launch of XUV 3XO, Nexon gets new base petrol and diesel variants. The new Smart (O) petrol variant is priced at Rs 7.99 lakh. Nexon new base-spec diesel variant Smart+ starts at Rs 9.99 lakh.

MG centenary edition models launched

As part of its centenary year celebrations, MG Motor has introduced new, 100-year Edition models of its popular cars. It includes Hector, Astor, Comet and ZS EV. The new 100-year Limited Edition models focus primarily on cosmetic enhancements across exteriors and interiors.

Kia brings transparency with live streaming of car servicing

In a move that will provide complete peace of mind to customers, Kia has started live streaming of the servicing process. Named Kia Krystal, this new feature can be accessed via video consulting. Customers can also use ‘My Kia’ app to see all updates of the servicing process. Kia Krystal is available for all Kia car owners.

Royal Enfield Classic Bobber 350 patent reveals new details

One of the upcoming new Royal Enfield bikes is the Classic 350 Bobber. Some of the key highlights include a new handlebar, white-walled tyres and a split-seat setup. Most other features are expected to be the same as the existing Classic 350. The Bobber version will rival the likes of Jawa Perak and Jawa 42.

Kia Trademarks Syros name

As part of its plans to introduce new models, Kia has trademarked the Syros name. It is possible that Kia Syros could be the ICE version of Kia Clavis. The Clavis name was registered in 2023. While Clavis will challenge Punch EV, Kia Syros could be targeted at Punch ICE model.

2024 Yamaha FZS FI V4 launched

Yamaha has introduced the 2024 Yamaha FZS FI at a starting price of Rs 1.30 lakh. Two new colour options are on offer – Ice Fluo-Vermillion and Cyber Green. These exciting new colours are in line with the aspirations of the young generation. Most other features are the same as earlier.

Punch is top selling car in April 2024

Tata Punch has topped the list of best-selling cars in April 2024. It has registered an impressive 84.32% growth, with a market share of 12.43%. Maruti WagonR is second, followed by Brezza, Dzire, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Scorpio / N, Maruti Fronx, Baleno, Ertiga and Maruti Eeco.

MG Cloud EV spotted in India

As part of its portfolio expansion plans, MG Motor has plans to launch multiple new products in the coming years. In the electric segment, MG is working on the Cloud EV. It is expected to be offered in two variants, with a range of 360 km and 460 km. MG Cloud EV could be launched later this year at a starting price of around Rs 15 lakh.

Bajaj CNG Blueprint leaks – New details revealed

To reduce operational costs for users, Bajaj is working on its pioneering CNG bikes. Ahead of their launch, some interesting details have been revealed via leaked blueprints. Bajaj CNG bikes are expected to offer an impressive mileage of around 90 to 100 km/kg. The first Bajaj CNG bike will be launched on 18th June 2024.

Nexon CNG incoming

Tata Motors is working to launch the CNG model of its popular Nexon SUV. This will be the first time in India that CNG option will be provided with a turbo petrol engine. With the CNG variant, Nexon can target a larger segment of users. It is expected to be available at a starting price of around Rs 9.15 lakh.