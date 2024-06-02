May 2024 Week 5 Auto News Roundup – Maruti, BYD, Skoda, Mahindra, Kia, Bajaj, Tata, MG Motor

Test mule sightings, new design patents and some updated products made headlines in 5th week of May 2024

No big launches were reported in May 5th Week 2024. However, test mule sightings continued as usual and some OEMs achieved new milestones. Here’s a quick look at some of the recent developments in the auto industry.

Maruti Swift Accessories revealed with prices

A comprehensive range of personalization options are available with the new Maruti Swift. Users can choose individual accessories or opt for accessory packs for improved overall look and feel. Accessory packs include Thrill Chaser package and Racing Roadster package, starting at Rs 29,500 and Rs 30,900, respectively.

BYD Seal delivery begins

On the first day itself, BYD delivered 200 units of the Seal electric sedan. Launched earlier this year in March, Seal sedan has registered more than 1,000 bookings. The deliveries were made in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi.

Skoda VW achieves 1.5 million production milestone

With popular cars such as Taigun, Kushaq, Virtus and Slavia, Skoda Volkswagen has been able to achieve a cumulative production milestone of 15 lakh units. All these popular cars are based on the MQB A0 IN platform. Skoda had entered the Indian market in 2009 and their first car was Fabia.

XUV700 Electric to get 3-screen dashboard

Mahindra is readying the electric version of XUV700 that will go on sale as XUV.e8. A design patent has revealed that XUV.e8 will be getting a three-screen setup. It will cover almost the entire width of the dashboard. The same screen setup is likely to be used for XUV.e9 as well.

Maruti’s 5,000th Service Centre launched

The size of Maruti’s sales and service network in the country is unparalleled. A new milestone has been achieved, with the 5,000th unit now operational in Gurugram, Haryana. Maruti’s service network is available across 2,500 cities.

Kia Carens Facelift / Carens EV spotted

A new test mule sighting is fuelling speculations about Carens facelift. It is also possible that Kia could be working on Carens EV. This is the first time that a Carens facelift test mule has been spotted in India. Earlier, test mules were spotted in South Korea.

Skoda Slavia facelift spotted

2024 Skoda Slavia facelift has been spotted in India for the first time. In addition to cosmetic touch-ups, Slavia facelift could get Level-2 ADAS, a 360° camera, rear disc brakes and panoramic sunroof. Powertrain options will be the same as the current model.

Bajaj Fighter name trademarked

As part of its portfolio expansion plans, Bajaj has registered the Fighter name. It could be used for Bajaj’s upcoming ADV bike or the CNG bike. The latter is scheduled to debut on 18th June. Earlier, the company had registered the Bruzer name.

New-gen Hero Splendor XTEC 2.0 launched

Hero MotoCorp has introduced the new-gen Splendor XTEC 2.0 at a starting price of Rs 82,911. The bike gets updates to achieve a sportier look and feel. Multiple functional updates have also been introduced. With 73 km/L mileage, new-gen Splendor XTEC 2.0 emerges as one of the best options in the commuter segment.

Xenon X2 4×4 spotted

Tata is working on the new Xenon X2 4×4. The 4×4 version is currently meant for export markets such as Latin America, ASEAN nations, South Africa, Australia and Europe. If launched in India, Tata Xenon X2 4×4 will challenge the upcoming Scorpio pickup.

MG patents sub-4-meter electric car

As part of its plans to introduce a new model every 3-6 months, MG Motor has patented a new sub-4-meter electric car. The trademarked name is BinguoEV. It is underpinned by SGMW Global Small Electric Vehicle platform. Some of the interior features will be borrowed from MG Comet EV. MG BinguoEV will take on rivals such as Nexon EV, XUV400, Punch EV and Citroen eC3.