McLaren Debuts In India With 3 Supercars – Launch Price Starts At Rs 3.72 Cr

By setting foot in India, McLaren will rival other supercar brands such as Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Porsche and Ferrari

India has been registering increase in sales of super-expensive cars over the last few years. The British supercar manufacturer McLaren was well aware of this fact and now has officially announced its India arrival by launching three models in the country.

Needless to say, McLaren offers some of the most revered sports cars across the world which now will be seen on Indian roads. The British brand has been contemplating on expanding its base to other markets like India since 2019 in order to boost its global sales. However, plans could not be put into effect primarily due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

More Details on India Launch

McLaren will conduct its business in India through a single dealership based in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It has also been confirmed that Infinity Cars will hold distribution rights to the supercars and hypercars from McLaren Automotive in India. Infinity cars also hold rights for other luxury and supercar manufacturers such as Rolls Royce, Aston Martin, Lamborghini, BMW and Porsche.

As per McLaren’s official website, the company has launched three models in India including McLaren GT, 720S Coupe and 720S Spider at respective prices of Rs 3.72 crore, Rs. 4.65 crore and Rs. 5.04 crore (all prices ex-showroom, India). Prices of the recently launched Arturo hybrid supercar have not been announced yet. It is expected to be slotted between GT and 720S in the country.

McLaren GT

McLaren GT serves as the entry point for the British hypercar brand in India at Rs 3.72 crore. At an additional premium of Rs. 29.77 lakh, Mclaren offers a pre-configured add-on package that includes a rear parking camera, parking sensors, front axle lift and a 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system among other features.

GT is powered by a twin-turbo V8 engine that returns a humongous output of 612 bhp and 630 Nm of peak torque. It can sprint 0-100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds while its top speed has been electronically capped at 326 kmph.

720S Coupe & 720S Spider

The Super Series 720S and 720S Spider are very similar to each other. The only notable difference being that the former gets a hard-top roof while Spider gets a convertible roof.

Both supercars are powered by the same 3,994cc, twin-turbo V8 engine that propels GT but returns an even higher output of 710 bhp and 770 Nm of peak torque. It guarantees an unmatched performance as it sprints 0-100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds while 0-200kmph is attained at only 7.8 seconds. Top speed has been electronically limited to 341 kmph.