Mercedes AMG A45 S Aero Track Edition, GLE Coupe Performance Edition Launched

Mercedes-Benz India has been doing quite well in the Asian subcontinent. The company has reported its highest-ever fiscal year sales (FY2025-26). The company closed the fiscal year sales with 19,363 units and 2.3% YoY growth. Alongside this announcement, Mercedes-Benz India launched two AMG performance vehicles in the country too.

We’re talking about the Mercedes AMG A45 S Aero Track Edition which is launched at Rs 87 lakh (Ex-sh) and Mercedes AMG GLE Coupe Performance Edition which is launched at Rs 1.52 crore (Ex-sh). Let’s take a closer look.

Mercedes AMG A45 S Aero Track Edition

Starting with the smaller and more affordable (relatively) AMG A45 S Aero Track Edition, it will be positioned above the standard model in the country. Price tag of AMG A45 S Aero Track Edition is Rs 87 lakh (Ex-sh). Making it special are a host of exterior styling enhancements to stand out and feel special.

These include AMG Aerodynamics Package with AMG 19-inch lightweight forged alloy wheels along with red painted brake callipers, multiple gloss black exterior elements, a prominent front splitter, front bumper aero vanes, a prominent air diffuser and a swanky fixed rear spoiler. Optional AMG Night Package brings gloss black touches to side skirts, AMG branded exhaust pipes, ORVMs and window line.

Powering the Mercedes AMG A45 S Aero Track Edition is a 2.0L 4-cylinder Turbo Petrol engine delivering up to 421 bhp of peak power and 500 Nm of peak torque, mated to a quick-shifting automatic gearbox and a sophisticated 4MATIC+ AWD system. Unleashed this performance hatchback will hit 270 km/h top speed and 0-100 km/h sprint comes up in just 3.9 seconds.

Mercedes AMG GLE Coupe Performance Edition

The second AMG vehicle Mercedes-Benz India just launched in India is the GLE Coupe Performance Edition. It commands a price tag of Rs 1.52 crore (Ex-sh), which is Rs 7 lakh more than standard AMG GLE Coupe which is priced at Rs 1.45 crore (Ex-sh). It rides on swanky 22-inch alloy wheels along with side steps and packs upgrades that racing enthusiasts would go gaga over.

These upgrades include ventilated and perforated brake discs with massive AMG brake callipers painted in red, for extra panache. The upgraded braking performance can be properly measured on a race track as AMG GLE Coupe Performance Edition comes with AMG Track Pace app to measure race telemetry.

AMG Dynamic Plus package is standard too, offering active roll stabilisation. To further accentuate its racing lean, AMG GLE Coupe Performance Edition comes with a new AMG steering wheel too. Rear spoiler, quad-tip exhaust setup, HUD, quad-zone automatic climate control and other attributes are notable too.

Powering the Mercedes AMG GLE Coupe Performance Edition is the same 3.0L in-line 6-cylinder Turbo Petrol engine that generates up to 435 bhp of peak power and 520 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 9-speed torque converter gearbox and an AWD system. Top speed is 250 km/h and 0-100 km/h sprint comes up in 5.3 seconds.