Mercedes AMG C63S E Performance Launch Price Rs 1.95 Cr – 680bhp, 1020Nm, 0-100 3.4s

The performance-oriented Mercedes AMG c63S E Performance has a total system output of 680 bhp peak power and 1,020 Nm peak torque

India’s performance sedan segment is quite a niche one. Especially at the higher tier where vehicles like recently launched BMW M4 CS and Porsche Panamera GTS don’t cut it. That’s where Mercedes-Benz has just launched their new AMG C63S E Performance in India at a price of Rs 1.95 Cr (Ex-sh).

C63S E Performance Launch

India’s leading luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz, has just launched a new performance sedan in the Asian subcontinent under their AMG brand. This is the third AMG Hybrid vehicle launch this calendar year. The first two are S 63 E Performance and GT 63 S E Performance.

Since this is an AMG, this new sedan is a performance car first and a luxury car later. So, starting with the powertrain, Mercedes AMG C63S E Performance ditches a screaming V8 in favour of a Hybrid setup based on a 4-cyl Turbo Petrol engine and an electric motor with F1 trickery. There are eight drive modes too.

Total system output from this powertrain is 680 bhp of peak power and 1,020 Nm of peak torque. Breaking the numbers down, this 2.0L 4-cyl engine makes 476 bhp and 545 Nm and is mated to a 204 bhp 320 Nm electric motor on rear axle. Turbocharger on this engine is electrically actuated to negate turbo lag and greater 0-100 km/h sprint figures.

Speaking of, Mercedes AMG C63S E Performance can go from 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and can hit 280 km/h when unleashed. Battery is a 6.1 kWh unit that weighs 89 kg and gives a pure electric range of 13 km. All this power is regulated through a 9-speed automatic gearbox and a clever 4MATIC+ AWD system.

For Rs 1.95 Cr (Ex-sh), Mercedes is offering a lot of equipment as standard with AMG C63S E Performance. For starters, AMG Driver’s pack is standard, which is usually not the case. Also standard are 20-inch AMG wheels, rear-wheel steering and adaptive suspension with three modes – Comfort, Sport and Sport+. Carbon ceramic brakes are optional, though.

Luxury + Performance

Till 100 km/h, rear-wheel steering setup can turn up to 2.5 degrees in the opposite direction of steering. Beyond 100 km/h, rear-wheel steering turns in same direction as steering at up to 0.7 degrees. Apart from the aggressive exterior design with AMG C63S E Performance, the grill is active. It can open and close, depending on powertrain’s cooling needs.

On the inside, the car gets an AMG steering wheel, an all-black theme, beautiful Nappa leather, multiple carbon fibre trims and AMG-specific UI and UX running on the portrait-oriented infotainment screen and landscape-oriented instrument screen. 15-speaker Burmester sound system is notable too.

While Mercedes-Benz has launched AMG C63S E Performance in India, only the bookings have commenced, while deliveries are slated for April 2025 and onwards. Notably, all AMG C63S E Performance buyers will get a complimentary drive opportunity at the mighty Nurburgring race track in Germany.