Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe Launch Price Rs 1.35 Crore

Mercedes-Benz India has expanded its top-end luxury performance line-up with the launch of the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe, a two-door performance model that blends the agility and sportiness of the C-Class with the space and prestige of the E-Class. Priced at ?1.35 crore (ex-showroom, India), the coupe is now available for bookings nationwide, with deliveries commencing immediately.

Powertrain and Performance

At its heart, the CLE 53 4MATIC+ packs a 3.0-litre M 256M inline six-cylinder petrol engine with double turbocharging, delivering 330 kW (449 hp) and 560 Nm of torque (briefly 600 Nm in overboost). An integrated starter-generator (ISG) adds a further 17 kW (23 hp) and 205 Nm for short bursts, while powering the 48-volt electrical system.

Paired with the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission and fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive, the coupe sprints from 0–100 km/h in 4.2 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h (270 km/h with AMG Driver’s Package).

Driving Dynamics and Handling

The CLE 53 features AMG RIDE CONTROL steel suspension with adaptive adjustable damping in three selectable levels – Comfort, Sport, and Sport+. Standard rear-axle steering (up to 2.5 degrees) enhances low-speed agility and high-speed stability. Five AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive modes – Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, and Individual – let drivers fine-tune performance characteristics.

Design and Interior

The cabin combines sportiness and luxury with ARTICO man-made leather/MICROCUT microfibre sport seats, AMG-specific graphics, and dynamic ambient lighting. The latest MBUX infotainment system is paired with a 12.3-inch digital driver display and 11.9-inch central touchscreen, with AMG-exclusive “Supersport” mode for performance data.

Key Specifications:

– Engine: 3.0L inline-six petrol with double turbocharging

– Power: 449 hp | Torque: 560–600 Nm

– 0–100 km/h: 4.2 seconds

– Top Speed: 250 km/h (270 km/h optional)

– Transmission: AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G

– Drivetrain: AMG Performance 4MATIC+ AWD

– Fuel Consumption (WLTP): 9.3–9.7 l/100 km

Market Positioning

Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, said, “The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe completely redefines the luxury performance category, further strengthening our top-end luxury offering . This stunning performance coupe delivers the perfect balance of driving performance , an unmatched executive presence and an unrivalled sense of occasion . With eight launches in 2025 , our top-end luxury vehicle strategy has been very successful, garnering immense customer response and elevating the desirability of Mercedes-Benz in the market.”

The launch marks Mercedes-Benz’s eighth top-end luxury debut in 2025, reaffirming the brand’s focus on performance, exclusivity, and customer desirability in the Indian luxury market.