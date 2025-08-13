HomeCar NewsMercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe Launch Price Rs 1.35 Crore

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe Launch Price Rs 1.35 Crore

Sagar Patel
Sagar Patel
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe

Mercedes-Benz India has expanded its top-end luxury performance line-up with the launch of the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe, a two-door performance model that blends the agility and sportiness of the C-Class with the space and prestige of the E-Class. Priced at ?1.35 crore (ex-showroom, India), the coupe is now available for bookings nationwide, with deliveries commencing immediately.

Powertrain and Performance

At its heart, the CLE 53 4MATIC+ packs a 3.0-litre M 256M inline six-cylinder petrol engine with double turbocharging, delivering 330 kW (449 hp) and 560 Nm of torque (briefly 600 Nm in overboost). An integrated starter-generator (ISG) adds a further 17 kW (23 hp) and 205 Nm for short bursts, while powering the 48-volt electrical system.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe

Paired with the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission and fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive, the coupe sprints from 0–100 km/h in 4.2 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h (270 km/h with AMG Driver’s Package).

Driving Dynamics and Handling

The CLE 53 features AMG RIDE CONTROL steel suspension with adaptive adjustable damping in three selectable levels – Comfort, Sport, and Sport+. Standard rear-axle steering (up to 2.5 degrees) enhances low-speed agility and high-speed stability. Five AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive modes – Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, and Individual – let drivers fine-tune performance characteristics.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe

Design and Interior

The cabin combines sportiness and luxury with ARTICO man-made leather/MICROCUT microfibre sport seats, AMG-specific graphics, and dynamic ambient lighting. The latest MBUX infotainment system is paired with a 12.3-inch digital driver display and 11.9-inch central touchscreen, with AMG-exclusive “Supersport” mode for performance data.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe

Key Specifications:

– Engine: 3.0L inline-six petrol with double turbocharging
– Power: 449 hp | Torque: 560–600 Nm
– 0–100 km/h: 4.2 seconds
– Top Speed: 250 km/h (270 km/h optional)
– Transmission: AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G
– Drivetrain: AMG Performance 4MATIC+ AWD
– Fuel Consumption (WLTP): 9.3–9.7 l/100 km

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe

Market Positioning

Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, said, “The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe completely redefines the luxury performance category, further strengthening our top-end luxury offering . This stunning performance coupe delivers the perfect balance of driving performance , an unmatched executive presence and an unrivalled sense of occasion . With eight launches in 2025 , our top-end luxury vehicle strategy has been very successful, garnering immense customer response and elevating the desirability of Mercedes-Benz in the market.”

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe

The launch marks Mercedes-Benz’s eighth top-end luxury debut in 2025, reaffirming the brand’s focus on performance, exclusivity, and customer desirability in the Indian luxury market.

Rushlane Google news

ABOUT US

Started in 2008, RushLane is India's leading auto news website. Updated daily with news on cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports report, scoops, exclusive spy shots, as well as detailed reviews by experts. RushLane Facebook Groups - CrashLane, SpyLane, InfoLane, MemeLane, SnagLane. Join Whatsapp Group, Telegram Channel to get news / updates in your phone.