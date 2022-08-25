Mercedes AMG EQS 53 Electric Launch Price Rs 2.45 Cr – Range 586 Km

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ is the longest range EV in India – Promising a range of 529 – 586 km as per WLTP cycle

Mercedes-Benz has announced plans to launch three new electric vehicles in India. Currently with an extensive lineup of luxury cars, the company has reported its Q1 2022 sales at over 4k units at 25.96 percent growth,

The first of these three electric vehicles to launch in India is the new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ electric luxury saloon priced at Rs 2.45 crores (ex-showroom). Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ comes in as the brands new flagship electric offering. It is being brought in as a CBU – Completely Built-up Unit. Mercedes-Benz will also launch a non-AMG version of the EQS called EQS 580 which will be locally assembled. Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ competes with the Audi e-tron RS and Porsche Taycan in its segment.

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ boasts of a sporty stance. It sports a couple styled silhouette with LED lighting and DRLs, an AMG specific front grille in a black colour scheme with chrome finished vertical slats, a large Mercedes-Benz logo in the center and the Mercedes star with AMG lettering. It also gets chrome accents across its exteriors and at the rear it sports rear brake lights with a curved 3D helix design. The EQS rides on 21 or 22 inch AMG light alloy wheels in Aero or Heritage design while there is a large rear spoiler, rear apron and an aerodynamic diffuser with 6 longitudinal fins.

Exterior colour options include Nautic Blue Metallic, Graphite Grey Metallic, Obsidian Black Metallic, Designo Selenite Grey Magno, Designo Hyacinth Red Metallic and Designo Diamond White Bright. Dimensions stand 5,223mm in length, 1,926mm in width and 1,515mm in height. It gets a 3,210mm long wheelbase and boot space of 610 liters.

The interiors see state of the art comforts and equipment. It sports an innovative MBUX hyperscreen as standard. This is made up of three screens merged together by one continuous glass panel stretching across the length of the dashboard. Driver and front passenger get an individual 12.3 inch screen while there is also a 17.7 inch centrally positioned infotainment unit. This takes the total screen length to 47.7 inches.

Mercedes-Benz EQS has a 56 inch system. It also sports a 24 GB RAM and 8 CPUs. The EQS cabin also sees features such as 64-colour ambient lighting, Burmester sound system with 15 speakers and 710 watt, massaging seats and Nappa leather (offered as an option). AMG steering wheel buttons, sports pedals and floor mats along with AMG lettering on door sills are also a part of its interior makeup.

Power and Performance

Power and performance on the new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ is seen via a 400V, 107.8 kWh lithium ion battery with an AMG electric motor on each axle. This dual-motor setup offers 762 hp power and 1,020 Nm torque. As per the WLTP cycle, it offers a range upto 585 kms and acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds with a top speed rated at 250 km/h. An optimum temperature range of the battery is achieved via a cooling circuit and PTC (Positive Temperature Coefficient) booster heater integrated into it.

It also gets a 4Matic+ fully variable all-wheel drive system. It supports upto 200 kW DC rapid charging and 22 kW fast charging. The India spec model comes in with Dynamic Plus Package as standard which makes 761 hp Race Start mode.

Suspension to this flagship electric vehicle is via four-link axle in front and multi-link axle at the rear. It also gets AMG’s Ride Control+ air suspension, working together with electronically controlled active dampers and rear-axle steering. Updates to the battery management system can be done over the air. It also comes in with an AMG Track Pace software that records over 80 vehicle specific data among which are speed and acceleration during racetrack driving. Driving dynamics can be altered via four AMG DYNAMIC SELECT driving modes of Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual.

First in industry service interval is being offered on the new EQS 53 that includes 2 years/30,000 kms, battery warranty of 10 years (8+2 years) or 2,50,000 kms. The service pack starts at Rs 1,15,000 while the advanced assurance pack is at Rs 2,50,000.

Mercedes Benz India has also stated that by the end of this year it will have the largest ultra fast charging network covering 80 percent of the country. For this the company has made an investment of Rs 15 crores with its franchise partners. The fast charging network will be exclusive to Mercedes-Benz customers and will be offered free of cost for the first year only.